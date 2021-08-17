Frigate Ventures LP Buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, SC Health Corp, Humanigen Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Meta Materials Inc, sells Reinvent Technology Partners Y, SC Health Corp, Humanigen Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frigate Ventures LP. As of 2021Q2, Frigate Ventures LP owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 354,140 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.93% GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 3,268,543 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.52% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 360,000 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U) - 3,002,150 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG) - 2,751,363 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 2,751,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 633,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.831300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,463,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Meta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $2.897700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 3,157,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,686,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,505,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 200.93%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $116.47. The stock is now traded at around $95.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 354,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in GO Acquisition Corp by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,268,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,619,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp by 51.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46. The stock is now traded at around $10.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,187,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,084,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP added to a holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.93%. The purchase prices were between $60.56 and $69.67, with an estimated average price of $65.42. The stock is now traded at around $69.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 91,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in SC Health Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.07.

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Humanigen Inc. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $22.74, with an estimated average price of $18.29.

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Frigate Ventures LP sold out a holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.9.