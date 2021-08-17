Logo
Elgethun Capital Management Buys Discovery Inc, Boston Omaha Corp, The Kroger Co, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elgethun Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Boston Omaha Corp, The Kroger Co, Merck Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elgethun Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Elgethun Capital Management owns 103 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elgethun Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elgethun+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elgethun Capital Management
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,067 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 209,323 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  3. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 661,729 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 409,165 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
  5. Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) - 940,197 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 143,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Elgethun Capital Management initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 78,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Boston Omaha Corp by 158.89%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 199,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 348.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 43,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 167.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.574300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 44,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 127,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Elgethun Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elgethun Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Elgethun Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elgethun Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elgethun Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elgethun Capital Management keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider