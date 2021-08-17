Vestor Capital, Llc Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Zuora Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Main Street Capital Corp

- New Purchases: SPLK, SPHQ, HBAN, VOOG, AMC, BTN, DBRG, FGNA, GE, MUB, SPHD, CLSD, ILMN, LBRDA, QCOM,
- Added Positions: CNI, ZUO, UNH, BAC, JNJ, V, SLB, MA, TFC, EBAY, XLF, EWJ, PYPL, XOM, VPU, EFA, KSU, XLE, IGV, NTRS, SPY, TSLA, SPSB, MMM, BA, WM, MRK, DLTR, AGG, CSCO, WTFC, HON, INTC, VOO, SHY, LQD, PFE, EEM, IWM, JD, XLK, BDVC, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, AMD, ABT, MSFT, MDY, MAIN, GOOG, MDT, LLY, NVDA, JPM, AMZN, KO, FISV, UNP, PG, TGT, MCK, LYB, IJH, IVV, CRWD, VGT, DON, DES, CTVA, IVW, IJR, MU, LIN, USB, XPEV, DLN, DIS, VXUS, LI, VTI, ORCL, NEE, XLP, XLY, XLB, XLV, XLI,
- Sold Out: TCF, ZM, FSLY, ARCC, CSX, CMG, CRHM, VV, PENN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 477,464 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,900 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 249,262 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 864,601 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- Visa Inc (V) - 135,317 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.441400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $273.226500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN)
Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 8598.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 73,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 329,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 118,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 104.52%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.
