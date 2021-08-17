Vestor Capital, Llc Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Zuora Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Main Street Capital Corp

New Purchases: SPLK, SPHQ, HBAN, VOOG, AMC, BTN, DBRG, FGNA, GE, MUB, SPHD, CLSD, ILMN, LBRDA, QCOM,

SPLK, SPHQ, HBAN, VOOG, AMC, BTN, DBRG, FGNA, GE, MUB, SPHD, CLSD, ILMN, LBRDA, QCOM, Added Positions: CNI, ZUO, UNH, BAC, JNJ, V, SLB, MA, TFC, EBAY, XLF, EWJ, PYPL, XOM, VPU, EFA, KSU, XLE, IGV, NTRS, SPY, TSLA, SPSB, MMM, BA, WM, MRK, DLTR, AGG, CSCO, WTFC, HON, INTC, VOO, SHY, LQD, PFE, EEM, IWM, JD, XLK, BDVC, PSX,

CNI, ZUO, UNH, BAC, JNJ, V, SLB, MA, TFC, EBAY, XLF, EWJ, PYPL, XOM, VPU, EFA, KSU, XLE, IGV, NTRS, SPY, TSLA, SPSB, MMM, BA, WM, MRK, DLTR, AGG, CSCO, WTFC, HON, INTC, VOO, SHY, LQD, PFE, EEM, IWM, JD, XLK, BDVC, PSX, Reduced Positions: GPN, AMD, ABT, MSFT, MDY, MAIN, GOOG, MDT, LLY, NVDA, JPM, AMZN, KO, FISV, UNP, PG, TGT, MCK, LYB, IJH, IVV, CRWD, VGT, DON, DES, CTVA, IVW, IJR, MU, LIN, USB, XPEV, DLN, DIS, VXUS, LI, VTI, ORCL, NEE, XLP, XLY, XLB, XLV, XLI,

GPN, AMD, ABT, MSFT, MDY, MAIN, GOOG, MDT, LLY, NVDA, JPM, AMZN, KO, FISV, UNP, PG, TGT, MCK, LYB, IJH, IVV, CRWD, VGT, DON, DES, CTVA, IVW, IJR, MU, LIN, USB, XPEV, DLN, DIS, VXUS, LI, VTI, ORCL, NEE, XLP, XLY, XLB, XLV, XLI, Sold Out: TCF, ZM, FSLY, ARCC, CSX, CMG, CRHM, VV, PENN,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Zuora Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Schlumberger, sells Global Payments Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Main Street Capital Corp, TCF Financial Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestor Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Vestor Capital, Llc owns 212 stocks with a total value of $951 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 477,464 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 205,900 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 249,262 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 864,601 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Visa Inc (V) - 135,317 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.441400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $273.226500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ballantyne Strong Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 8598.12%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 73,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 95.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 329,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 41.46%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 118,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 104.52%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Vestor Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45.