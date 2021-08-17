Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys VSE Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Astec Industries Inc

New Purchases: PRGO, VSEC, NUS, OGN, CHK, EPR, PRGS, TSBK, SPFI, UIS, CIR, PJT, VMEO, CFX, FSK, BHC, SUM, LEGO, TLGA, HRTG, TMKR, ANZU, ANZUU,

PRGO, VSEC, NUS, OGN, CHK, EPR, PRGS, TSBK, SPFI, UIS, CIR, PJT, VMEO, CFX, FSK, BHC, SUM, LEGO, TLGA, HRTG, TMKR, ANZU, ANZUU, Added Positions: OAS, GFF, DSSI, TACO, JRVR, ABM, CHE, ENSG, OMC, JBL, NLOK, EAF, AMTBB, BBBY, VTI, BXS, HSC, VRNT, PLCE, CVA, FTI, ASH, RMBI, VTEB, PRG, NRG, MDYG, MAN, HI, EFA, CGNT, CGNT, KN, ESNT, NBHC, BLMN, OEC, JELD, TTMI, TRS, CODI, HR, AMWD, BECN, BHE, BLDR, CMCO, NPO, EPD, BUSE, FMBI, DIN, KFY, MTX, NCR, R, SPXC, SANM, KMPR, VTR, WSFS, ETW, FGNA, C, QABA, ETV,

OAS, GFF, DSSI, TACO, JRVR, ABM, CHE, ENSG, OMC, JBL, NLOK, EAF, AMTBB, BBBY, VTI, BXS, HSC, VRNT, PLCE, CVA, FTI, ASH, RMBI, VTEB, PRG, NRG, MDYG, MAN, HI, EFA, CGNT, CGNT, KN, ESNT, NBHC, BLMN, OEC, JELD, TTMI, TRS, CODI, HR, AMWD, BECN, BHE, BLDR, CMCO, NPO, EPD, BUSE, FMBI, DIN, KFY, MTX, NCR, R, SPXC, SANM, KMPR, VTR, WSFS, ETW, FGNA, C, QABA, ETV, Reduced Positions: TTEC, PAG, TPL, FNB, KBR, MERC, BOKF, GBCI, PXD, NXST, VVV, NFG, STE, HUN, UMPQ, GTLS, VMC, JBT, VAC, KTB, EBC, IRM, KLIC, RPM, A, AMP, ITT, HAS, UMBF, AL, FBHS, SAMG, BAX, SNV, ALE, APOG, COLB, PRMW, DLB, FBNC, JACK, KBH, LAMR, MDU, OCFC, OLN, PPBI, PFE, BPOP, PB, PFS, RBC, SSB, AUB, WTFC, DK, KALU, PRIM, DFS, RGA, OCSL, SBRA, STAG, ALSN, FANG, TPH, GLPI, OUT, CIO, CTRE, BSIG, VIRT, WHD, NVT, EQH, AYI, AJG, ALV, FIS, CMA, CAG, DVN, ELS, FMC, PACW, EHC, HIW, MDLZ, LH, OSK, PVH, PWR, TKR, UGI, RTX, UHS, VLO, EVRG, WEX, MGU, AIMC, CNK, SLRC, HPP, BWXT, KMI, HTA, BRX, HPE, PLYA, LW, VICI, WH, CTVA, IAA, REYN, CARR, GUNR,

TTEC, PAG, TPL, FNB, KBR, MERC, BOKF, GBCI, PXD, NXST, VVV, NFG, STE, HUN, UMPQ, GTLS, VMC, JBT, VAC, KTB, EBC, IRM, KLIC, RPM, A, AMP, ITT, HAS, UMBF, AL, FBHS, SAMG, BAX, SNV, ALE, APOG, COLB, PRMW, DLB, FBNC, JACK, KBH, LAMR, MDU, OCFC, OLN, PPBI, PFE, BPOP, PB, PFS, RBC, SSB, AUB, WTFC, DK, KALU, PRIM, DFS, RGA, OCSL, SBRA, STAG, ALSN, FANG, TPH, GLPI, OUT, CIO, CTRE, BSIG, VIRT, WHD, NVT, EQH, AYI, AJG, ALV, FIS, CMA, CAG, DVN, ELS, FMC, PACW, EHC, HIW, MDLZ, LH, OSK, PVH, PWR, TKR, UGI, RTX, UHS, VLO, EVRG, WEX, MGU, AIMC, CNK, SLRC, HPP, BWXT, KMI, HTA, BRX, HPE, PLYA, LW, VICI, WH, CTVA, IAA, REYN, CARR, GUNR, Sold Out: PRSP, ASTE, ESE, PYPL, QQQ, FFG, WBT, PRFT, MDY, COG, AOS, PPL, CI, VIG, VB, JPM, MAA, KSU, ITW, THG, ABBV, FSKR, RXN, DIS, ATI, STZ, BRK.A, BRK.B, AAPL, TLGA.U, AWK, IWM, IYF, HEC, ARE, OTIS, FXI, AMZN, INDB, IBM, VGK, IWN, DIA, VCIT, VONG, AMGN, MCHP, CMCSA, EGP, HON, ETN, UL, MO, BMY, CME, DLTR, IXN, IDU, LNC, EPI, LMT, MSFT, SNA, HASI, IEMG, SPYG, ABT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VSE Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Griffon Corp, sells Perspecta Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Astec Industries Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $947 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeley-teton+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,570 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 111,770 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91% Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) - 241,601 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 301,164 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 149,622 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 116,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 77,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 95.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 106,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Griffon Corp by 690.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 185,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 208.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 498,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 145.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 528,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 163,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.