Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC Buys VSE Corp, Perrigo Co PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Sells Perspecta Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc, Astec Industries Inc

- New Purchases: PRGO, VSEC, NUS, OGN, CHK, EPR, PRGS, TSBK, SPFI, UIS, CIR, PJT, VMEO, CFX, FSK, BHC, SUM, LEGO, TLGA, HRTG, TMKR, ANZU, ANZUU,
- Added Positions: OAS, GFF, DSSI, TACO, JRVR, ABM, CHE, ENSG, OMC, JBL, NLOK, EAF, AMTBB, BBBY, VTI, BXS, HSC, VRNT, PLCE, CVA, FTI, ASH, RMBI, VTEB, PRG, NRG, MDYG, MAN, HI, EFA, CGNT, CGNT, KN, ESNT, NBHC, BLMN, OEC, JELD, TTMI, TRS, CODI, HR, AMWD, BECN, BHE, BLDR, CMCO, NPO, EPD, BUSE, FMBI, DIN, KFY, MTX, NCR, R, SPXC, SANM, KMPR, VTR, WSFS, ETW, FGNA, C, QABA, ETV,
- Reduced Positions: TTEC, PAG, TPL, FNB, KBR, MERC, BOKF, GBCI, PXD, NXST, VVV, NFG, STE, HUN, UMPQ, GTLS, VMC, JBT, VAC, KTB, EBC, IRM, KLIC, RPM, A, AMP, ITT, HAS, UMBF, AL, FBHS, SAMG, BAX, SNV, ALE, APOG, COLB, PRMW, DLB, FBNC, JACK, KBH, LAMR, MDU, OCFC, OLN, PPBI, PFE, BPOP, PB, PFS, RBC, SSB, AUB, WTFC, DK, KALU, PRIM, DFS, RGA, OCSL, SBRA, STAG, ALSN, FANG, TPH, GLPI, OUT, CIO, CTRE, BSIG, VIRT, WHD, NVT, EQH, AYI, AJG, ALV, FIS, CMA, CAG, DVN, ELS, FMC, PACW, EHC, HIW, MDLZ, LH, OSK, PVH, PWR, TKR, UGI, RTX, UHS, VLO, EVRG, WEX, MGU, AIMC, CNK, SLRC, HPP, BWXT, KMI, HTA, BRX, HPE, PLYA, LW, VICI, WH, CTVA, IAA, REYN, CARR, GUNR,
- Sold Out: PRSP, ASTE, ESE, PYPL, QQQ, FFG, WBT, PRFT, MDY, COG, AOS, PPL, CI, VIG, VB, JPM, MAA, KSU, ITW, THG, ABBV, FSKR, RXN, DIS, ATI, STZ, BRK.A, BRK.B, AAPL, TLGA.U, AWK, IWM, IYF, HEC, ARE, OTIS, FXI, AMZN, INDB, IBM, VGK, IWN, DIA, VCIT, VONG, AMGN, MCHP, CMCSA, EGP, HON, ETN, UL, MO, BMY, CME, DLTR, IXN, IDU, LNC, EPI, LMT, MSFT, SNA, HASI, IEMG, SPYG, ABT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 68,570 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 111,770 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91%
- Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) - 241,601 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 301,164 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 149,622 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 116,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 77,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 88,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,168 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 46,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 95.02%. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 106,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Griffon Corp (GFF)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Griffon Corp by 690.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $26.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 185,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (DSSI)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 208.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 498,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 145.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 528,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 163,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 96.36%. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)
Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC.
