Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Primis Financial Corp, Cadence Bancorp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Sells Signature Bank, Primis Financial Corp, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rochester, NY, based Investment company Mendon Capital Advisors Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Primis Financial Corp, Cadence Bancorp, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Wesbanco Inc, First Bancorp, sells Signature Bank, Primis Financial Corp, Wells Fargo, FB Financial Corp, New York Community Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2021Q2, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 62 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mendon+capital+advisors+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp
  1. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 350,000 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  2. Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) - 465,346 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19%
  3. Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 400,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
  4. First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) - 355,697 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. First BanCorp (FBP) - 1,038,189 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.15%
New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 370,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $37.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 129,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.217600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Cadence Bancorp by 113.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 336,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Bancorp (FBNC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in First Bancorp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $43.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp by 50.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.36 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 225,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 31.95%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 164,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in First Busey Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Sold Out: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $6.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. Also check out:

1. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mendon Capital Advisors Corp keeps buying
