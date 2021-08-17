Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, WISH, ABNB, PATH, FTCH, LYFT, IBDQ, IBDO, ROOT, DM, AI, BRK.A, DELL, RDIV, IDXX, FVRR, PENN, OMC, OTIS, FINV, SCHG,
- Added Positions: AFRM, TXG, AJG, EFAV, VCIT, VCLT, IJH, VGLT, IDV, VGIT, SJNK, VBR, FGD, EXAS, EEMV, VZ, UBER, BMY, GLDM, DVYE, UNH, GOOG, NGG, BA, JPM, WMT, ABT, SYK, PSLV, MAR, MSFT, FDL, ABBV, SIVR, BABA, AWK, AVLR, FB, VGT, WDAY, VHT, WPC, SBUX, USB, SDY, NDSN, XLY, XLE, XLF, SMG, AMT, BRK.B, ECL, EMLP, GS, IEX, DVY, IEUR, KMB, AMGN, NTRS, AMZN, PAYX, ADBE, PLD, QCOM, PPLT, RY, CRM, YUM, VOX, SCHW, BDX, VIS, CLX, VNQ, TXN, NFLX, SWK, PYPL, ROST, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: PLTR, DASH, RBLX, TWLO, TDOC, PDD, CRWD, SPY, IAU, SCHD, NVDA, QQQ, DIA, LUV, MET, MMM, SPLV, RTX, SCHB, SLB, INTU, XYL, ADP, WM, CAT, DD, XOM, FDN, TFC, GPC, GILD, STE, SJM, UPS, SHW, XLK, GLD, VOO, NVO, ZTS, IBM, AWR, ANTM, BLK, CARR, CVS, EQIX, LMBS, ITW, SAP, EWJ, OEF, HDV, IWD, MELI, PEP, PFE, RSG,
- Sold Out: SNOW, RLAY, DDOG, BIGC, PTON, SUMO, GE, ASND, DADA, PMVP, RPTX, SPT, TENB, BLI, AJX,
For the details of MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mission+creek+capital+partners%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 372,641 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 782,126 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 708.88%
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 2,946,846 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 196,316 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.63%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 211,453 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.19%. The holding were 372,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 2,946,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 211,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 220,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 58,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 708.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 782,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 557.03%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 178.87%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $141.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. Also check out:
1. MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MISSION CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment