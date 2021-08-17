Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: COIN, WISH, ABNB, PATH, FTCH, LYFT, IBDQ, IBDO, ROOT, DM, AI, BRK.A, DELL, RDIV, IDXX, FVRR, PENN, OMC, OTIS, FINV, SCHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, ContextLogic Inc, Airbnb Inc, UiPath Inc, sells Snowflake Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Relay Therapeutics Inc, Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 372,641 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 782,126 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 708.88% ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 2,946,846 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 196,316 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.63% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 211,453 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.19%. The holding were 372,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 2,946,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 211,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 220,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 58,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 708.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 782,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 557.03%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 178.87%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $141.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.43%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.31%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.76%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3.