Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Golar LNG, Arconic Corp, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sells Rackspace Technology Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Golar LNG, Arconic Corp, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Chiasma Inc, sells Rackspace Technology Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Tenet Healthcare Corp, US Foods Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rubric Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Rubric Capital Management LP owns 63 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 5,255,268 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 9,259,569 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.56% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,413,409 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47% BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) - 11,700,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23% Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 3,700,000 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.12%

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 5,255,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,271,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 4,253,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 3,735,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chiasma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 7,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 889,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc by 463.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,156,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 191.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,441,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,259,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 241.85%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 304,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 947,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.

Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.