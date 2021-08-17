Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Golar LNG, Arconic Corp, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sells Rackspace Technology Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp

- New Purchases: GLNG, ARNC, KPTI, HMHC, CHMA, HSC, GSM, SBBP, VINC, QSI, MARA, KURA, NAUT, RIGL, MVIS,
- Added Positions: OCUL, TROX, PTVE, PLYA, MORF, RDUS, MREO, GEF, BGCP, KOP, PARR, TAC, CCO, FREE, KRA, LORL, ATRS, SIOX, XPER,
- Reduced Positions: IDCC, MX, SC, ALLY, TTMI, OMF, WSC, UEPS, FBP, BPOP, COOP,
- Sold Out: RXT, APO, MIC, THC, USFD, AEL, AVID, BIDU, DEN, EXTR, UFS, ESGC, LTRPA, VNT, AERI, PAE, QNST,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rubric Capital Management LP
- Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 5,255,268 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) - 9,259,569 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.56%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 2,413,409 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
- BGC Partners Inc (BGCP) - 11,700,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 3,700,000 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.12%
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 5,255,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 1,271,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 4,253,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 3,735,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chiasma Inc (CHMA)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chiasma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 7,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harsco Corp (HSC)
Rubric Capital Management LP initiated holding in Harsco Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 889,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc by 463.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,156,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 191.84%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,441,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pactiv Evergreen Inc by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $16.33, with an estimated average price of $14.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $6.92 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,259,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 241.85%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $55.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 304,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Radius Health Inc (RDUS)
Rubric Capital Management LP added to a holding in Radius Health Inc by 111.04%. The purchase prices were between $18.09 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 947,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08.Sold Out: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Rubric Capital Management LP sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.
