Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Buys Prologis Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Life Storage Inc, CyrusOne Inc, sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 421,981 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Regency Centers Corp (REG) - 950,066 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.67% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 438,675 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 193,278 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.24% Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 2,788,423 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.80%

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 282,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 687,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,376,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 378,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,246,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 691,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 409.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 336,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,144,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 64.24%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $315.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 193,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 141.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 744,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 950,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 368,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12.