Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Buys Prologis Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc

- New Purchases: PLD, SRC, FWAA, CONE, BOWX, WY, HTA, WSC, NHI, MGM, EQIX, AIRC, MLM, BKNG, LTCH, BLDR,
- Added Positions: LSI, INVH, ESS, REG, GLPI, FRT, MPW, SBAC, BRX, PEAK, RCL, MGP, AMH, H, BKD, CZR, HIW, SHO, TNL,
- Reduced Positions: FCPT, COLD, QTS, KRC, OFC, STAG, FR, RHP, SUI, BXP, GDS, IGT, DRH, PSTL, CPT,
- Sold Out: ARE, VER, AVB, DLR, HD, HR, SEAS, IIPR, LVS, CCL, OHI, MSGS, PENN,
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 421,981 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Regency Centers Corp (REG) - 950,066 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.67%
- Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 438,675 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 193,278 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.24%
- Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 2,788,423 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.80%
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 282,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 687,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,376,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 378,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,246,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 691,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 409.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 336,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,144,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 64.24%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $315.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 193,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 141.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 744,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 950,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 368,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12.
