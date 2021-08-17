Logo
Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC Buys Prologis Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, Life Storage Inc, CyrusOne Inc, sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, VEREIT Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Americold Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waterfront+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 421,981 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
  2. Regency Centers Corp (REG) - 950,066 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.67%
  3. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 438,675 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  4. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 193,278 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.24%
  5. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 2,788,423 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.80%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 282,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 687,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,376,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 378,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,246,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 691,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 409.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 336,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 141.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,144,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 64.24%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $315.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 193,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 141.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $48.45, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 744,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 950,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 368,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
