Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

New Purchases: JPHY, VCLT, SPMB, FBND, SRLN, SPEM, QED, SJNK, PAPR, DFAT, DFAC, IBTB, IDNA, MDYV, AOK, JCI, FCX, VFVA, IHAK, IBTD, TECB, EWU, DIVO, USCI, COPX, ALL, BKD, MRVL, QYLD, IGLB, OIH, MPC, PPG, NIO, PINS, AVDE, COP, KMB, CL, HUM, MGV, ROST, VTNR, AMLP, DNP, GM, FEZ, ROKU, EMXC, PLTR, ALB, ET, ONCT, RIGL, GMIIU, OGI,

SCHG, VB, VCSH, SCHV, BSV, IUSB, BOND, IVW, SCHF, XLF, MINT, PDBC, MSFT, AMZN, AGG, IEMG, MUB, NVDA, IGIB, IWD, MTUM, SCHA, SLVP, VEA, VTEB, XSOE, JPM, LMT, DVY, ESGU, IHI, SDY, SPYV, BRK.B, GOOGL, JNJ, IPOF, SCHK, SPDW, TIP, TOTL, ABT, BK, LNDC, MU, BABA, PLNT, TTD, IWF, KOMP, SCHH, SCZ, SLYV, VO, T, AMD, MO, AEE, BCRX, BA, BMY, DLR, D, XOM, F, GS, HON, INTC, SJM, PEP, QCOM, SO, SBUX, ULBI, WMT, WBA, WFC, TSLA, KMI, FB, SQ, MP, ACWV, ARKK, DGRO, IEFA, IWN, MDY, MDYG, QQQ, SHM, SLV, VGT, ADBE, BAC, VIAC, CSPI, MAR, MS, NEM, O, LUV, UNH, VLO, EVRG, MELI, V, STAG, CONE, GOOG, CWBR, SENS, SHOP, PYPL, BTNB, EEM, HDV, IJH, ITOT, IUSG, IVE, IWY, MBB, REGL, SCHM, SLYG, SPAB, TDIV, URA, VEU, XLB, Reduced Positions: VBR, VOO, QUAL, BND, SCHB, VCIT, GSLC, FTEC, EMQQ, URTH, MNA, VTV, BIL, VIG, VGSH, SCHD, IWM, IEI, IAU, LQD, IVV, VMBS, IQLT, CERN, JPST, GLD, VNQ, ANGL, XLK, XLE, EMB, AOM, EFG, CSCO, AOA, USMV, SPLV, SCHX, HYG, IWB, CRWD, AOR, USB, BX, AMGN, AMAT, AZN, BLK, CAT, KO, ETN, LLY, VXF, NEE, MDT, VTRS, TGT, SPY, RTX, IWO, VYM, IJS, XT, PLD, SWKS, AMT, CMCSA, CCI, DUK, ENB, FDX, WELL, HD, KR, MRK, NKE, ORCL, ROL, CRM, EMLP, TXN, TMO, UNP, WMB, ZBRA, MA, PM, BUD, KKR, CRTO, JD, ZS, DOCU, EFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Visionary Wealth Advisors owns 331 stocks with a total value of $995 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 323,380 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 911,548 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,551 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,803 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,656 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 99,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 40,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.828300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 120,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 52,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 155,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 287,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 105.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 135,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.