Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Visionary Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Visionary Wealth Advisors owns 331 stocks with a total value of $995 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Visionary Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionary+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Visionary Wealth Advisors
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 323,380 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 911,548 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,551 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,803 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,656 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 99,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $102.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 40,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.828300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 120,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 52,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $216.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 155,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 287,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 105.11%. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 135,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Visionary Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Visionary Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Visionary Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Visionary Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Visionary Wealth Advisors keeps buying

