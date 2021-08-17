Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vy Global Growth, Sells PAR Technology Corp, Wells Fargo, Sea

- New Purchases: VYGG.U, UHAL, VMEO, HAAC, FACA, WISH, VYGG, KPLT, FACA.U, DOCS,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, AMZN, FB, GOOG, IAC, WD, Z, STMP, QADA, ENVA, MBI,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, ROKU, CHGG, UPWK, OEC, PCOM, LC, PINS, SFIX, XPO, CWH, LGIH, SSNC,
- Sold Out: PAR, SE, GM, VVI,
For the details of Harspring Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harspring+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harspring Capital Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 254,850 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.80%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 408,282 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93%
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 296,286 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 168,250 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.68%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,630 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.64%
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 2,095,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $649.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 188,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Assurance Acquisition Corp (HAAC)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 476,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Figure Acquisition Corp I (FACA)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Figure Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 229,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 254,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.440900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 168,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2738.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 203,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $91.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 128,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PAR Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Viad Corp (VVI)
Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harspring Capital Management, LLC.
1. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harspring Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harspring Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
