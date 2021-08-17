Harspring Capital Management, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vy Global Growth, Sells PAR Technology Corp, Wells Fargo, Sea

New Purchases: VYGG.U, UHAL, VMEO, HAAC, FACA, WISH, VYGG, KPLT, FACA.U, DOCS,

VYGG.U, UHAL, VMEO, HAAC, FACA, WISH, VYGG, KPLT, FACA.U, DOCS, Added Positions: BRK.B, AMZN, FB, GOOG, IAC, WD, Z, STMP, QADA, ENVA, MBI,

BRK.B, AMZN, FB, GOOG, IAC, WD, Z, STMP, QADA, ENVA, MBI, Reduced Positions: WFC, ROKU, CHGG, UPWK, OEC, PCOM, LC, PINS, SFIX, XPO, CWH, LGIH, SSNC,

WFC, ROKU, CHGG, UPWK, OEC, PCOM, LC, PINS, SFIX, XPO, CWH, LGIH, SSNC, Sold Out: PAR, SE, GM, VVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vy Global Growth, Facebook Inc, Amerco Inc, sells PAR Technology Corp, Wells Fargo, Sea, Roku Inc, Chegg Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harspring Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Harspring Capital Management, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 254,850 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.80% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 408,282 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.93% Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 296,286 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44% Facebook Inc (FB) - 168,250 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.68% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,630 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.64%

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 2,095,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $649.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 188,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 476,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Figure Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 229,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.80%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 254,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.440900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 168,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2738.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 20,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $97.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 203,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $91.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 128,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PAR Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Harspring Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $44.16.