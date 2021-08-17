Parametrica Management Ltd Buys BioNTech SE, StoneCo, Tilray Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, CRM, IOVA, QFIN, CDAK, RCL, CREE, BA, DISCA, ALGN, FISV, MGA, DLTR, LUV, SBUX, KSU, HPE, TTWO, KTB, OLLI, FSLY, CNQ, CAR, MCHP, CBRE, STAA, BKNG, FLT, F, AER, REAL, HOME, GPN, MAXR, YUM, LVS, COTY, ZBH, TXN, AVYA, GT, YEXT, ADT, FSM, ENDP,

Central, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BioNTech SE, StoneCo, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Nexstar Media Group Inc, CureVac NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parametrica Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Parametrica Management Ltd owns 95 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parametrica Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parametrica+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 41,293 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 694,196 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,768 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.06% BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 24,897 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.77% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 185,473 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.42%

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 118,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.427600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 74,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 31,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 69,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 189.77%. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $358.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 24,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 246.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 46,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 270.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 38,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 695.01%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $232.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 42,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3.