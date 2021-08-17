Parametrica Management Ltd Buys BioNTech SE, StoneCo, Tilray Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, CRM, IOVA, QFIN, CDAK, RCL, CREE, BA, DISCA, ALGN, FISV, MGA, DLTR, LUV, SBUX, KSU, HPE, TTWO, KTB, OLLI, FSLY, CNQ, CAR, MCHP, CBRE, STAA, BKNG, FLT, F, AER, REAL, HOME, GPN, MAXR, YUM, LVS, COTY, ZBH, TXN, AVYA, GT, YEXT, ADT, FSM, ENDP,
- Added Positions: BNTX, STNE, TWTR, NVAX, MU, FOLD, DHI, DAL, PHM, BLUE, SYF, ACAD, CRON, VIAC, GBT,
- Reduced Positions: TME, JD, NCLH, NXST, BILI, CCL, CNK, BABA, SHOP, NIU, BIIB, UBER, AMZN, LIN, NVDA, KPTI, BIDU, WIX, ASML, AMAT, ABC, SNAP, GNW, XP, MSFT, CVE, ZTS, ADM,
- Sold Out: CVAC, SPG, EXEL, TSLA, API, YALA, ROKU, ADI, TDOC, QGEN, MDB, CMG, RNG, DXCM, PAGS, CRWD, ZS, ILMN, PENN, OMER, TWLO, DB, SIVB, VEEV, ENPH, COUP, CMI, ALT, FRC, OKTA, EXAS, SQ, GS, WST, CPRT, APPN, MS, KLAC, TD, UI, CSGP, PODD, HZNP, COO, NOC, CTLT, Z, YUMC, TXG, MTD, ORLY, SLB, TWST, AES, ALB, NFLX, DDD, HRL, ITW, QCOM, HUBS, NVCR, CNI, STZ, VLO, SPLK, CDLX, DOCU, SRPT, A, LMT, NSC, OPK, LULU, HLT, PGNY, CM, CLX, JNJ, MKTX, GWW, SPOT, BBIO, BMY, IDXX, PANW, FOXF, RETA, TTD, SAIL, GSHD, PLAN, DDOG, AEE, BLDP, ICE, SGMS, KBR, GLUU, EPAM, VRNS, ZEN, MIK, UBS, IGT, QRTEA, CDE, INFN, AMRN, HL,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 41,293 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 694,196 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,768 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.06%
- BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 24,897 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.77%
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 185,473 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.42%
Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 118,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.427600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 74,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 31,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)
Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 69,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 189.77%. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $358.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 24,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 246.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 46,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 270.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 38,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 695.01%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $232.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 42,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)
Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)
Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41.Sold Out: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)
Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3.
