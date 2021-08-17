Logo
Parametrica Management Ltd Buys BioNTech SE, StoneCo, Tilray Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Central, K3, based Investment company Parametrica Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BioNTech SE, StoneCo, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, JD.com Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Nexstar Media Group Inc, CureVac NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parametrica Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Parametrica Management Ltd owns 95 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parametrica Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parametrica+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parametrica Management Ltd
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 41,293 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 694,196 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,768 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.06%
  4. BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 24,897 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.77%
  5. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 185,473 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.42%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 118,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $246.427600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 74,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 31,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)

Parametrica Management Ltd initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 69,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 189.77%. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $358.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 24,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 246.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 46,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 270.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 38,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 695.01%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $232.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 42,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Parametrica Management Ltd added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CureVac NV (CVAC)

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $127.53, with an estimated average price of $99.87.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Parametrica Management Ltd sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $20.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parametrica Management Ltd.

1. Parametrica Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Parametrica Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Parametrica Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Parametrica Management Ltd keeps buying
