Centersquare Investment Management Llc Buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, VEREIT Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc

New Purchases: MGP, OHI, SITC, NTST, FCPT, COR, RADI,

MGP, OHI, SITC, NTST, FCPT, COR, RADI, Added Positions: VTR, SPG, PK, ADC, EQR, HPP, VICI, UDR, AKR, EQIX, REXR, BRX, BDN, EPR, CCI, SUI, PSA, DRE, KRC, STOR, ACC, GLPI, MPW, SBRA, RPAI, CXP, JBGS, XHR, EXR, WY, DHC, SRC, HTA, COLD, SRG, STAG, GDS, WPC, KIM, EGP,

VTR, SPG, PK, ADC, EQR, HPP, VICI, UDR, AKR, EQIX, REXR, BRX, BDN, EPR, CCI, SUI, PSA, DRE, KRC, STOR, ACC, GLPI, MPW, SBRA, RPAI, CXP, JBGS, XHR, EXR, WY, DHC, SRC, HTA, COLD, SRG, STAG, GDS, WPC, KIM, EGP, Reduced Positions: FRT, VER, DEI, FR, ESS, REG, O, WELL, RHP, PEAK, INVH, AAT, APLE, SBAC, WRI, HST, MAA, BNL, SLG, ROIC, CUZ, AVB, CONE, LSI, ESRT, AMT, QTS, ARE, NEE, BXP, AMH, TRNO, ELS, OFC, WRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Agree Realty Corp, sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, VEREIT Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centersquare Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Centersquare Investment Management Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centersquare+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 6,417,318 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 752,824 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 13,407,060 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 5,605,537 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Equity Residential (EQR) - 4,103,210 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,846,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 970,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,632,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 403,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 88,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $144.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,704,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $126.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,783,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 834.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,510,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,087,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 484.96%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,028,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 78.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,070,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.