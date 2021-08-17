Centersquare Investment Management Llc Buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, VEREIT Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc

- New Purchases: MGP, OHI, SITC, NTST, FCPT, COR, RADI,
- Added Positions: VTR, SPG, PK, ADC, EQR, HPP, VICI, UDR, AKR, EQIX, REXR, BRX, BDN, EPR, CCI, SUI, PSA, DRE, KRC, STOR, ACC, GLPI, MPW, SBRA, RPAI, CXP, JBGS, XHR, EXR, WY, DHC, SRC, HTA, COLD, SRG, STAG, GDS, WPC, KIM, EGP,
- Reduced Positions: FRT, VER, DEI, FR, ESS, REG, O, WELL, RHP, PEAK, INVH, AAT, APLE, SBAC, WRI, HST, MAA, BNL, SLG, ROIC, CUZ, AVB, CONE, LSI, ESRT, AMT, QTS, ARE, NEE, BXP, AMH, TRNO, ELS, OFC, WRE,
These are the top 5 holdings of CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 6,417,318 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 752,824 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 13,407,060 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 5,605,537 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 4,103,210 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,846,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 970,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,632,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 403,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 88,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $144.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,704,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $126.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,783,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 834.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,510,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,087,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 484.96%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,028,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 78.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,070,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.
1. CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
