Centersquare Investment Management Llc Buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, VEREIT Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Centersquare Investment Management Llc Buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, VEREIT Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Centersquare Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ventas Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Agree Realty Corp, sells Federal Realty Investment Trust, VEREIT Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centersquare Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Centersquare Investment Management Llc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centersquare+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 6,417,318 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 752,824 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  3. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 13,407,060 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
  4. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 5,605,537 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
  5. Equity Residential (EQR) - 4,103,210 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,846,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 970,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,632,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 403,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.76 and $29.89, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 88,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc initiated holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.38 and $137.95, with an estimated average price of $124.76. The stock is now traded at around $144.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,704,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $126.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,783,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 834.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,510,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,087,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 484.96%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,028,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Centersquare Investment Management Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 78.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,070,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider