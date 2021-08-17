H&H International Investment, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: BABA, GOTU,

BABA, GOTU, Added Positions: AAPL, YY,

AAPL, YY, Reduced Positions: GOOG, BRK.B, BAC,

GOOG, BRK.B, BAC, Sold Out: TM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JOYY Inc, Gaotu Techedu Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H International Investment, LLC. As of 2021Q2, H&H International Investment, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,414,000 shares, 68.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,148,661 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.29% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,159,400 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 837,000 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 899,700 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.

H&H International Investment, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 1,159,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

H&H International Investment, LLC initiated holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

H&H International Investment, LLC added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 112,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

H&H International Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The sale prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9.