Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Emerging Mark

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+capital+wealth+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,549 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,446 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 94,467 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 40,137 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 157,553 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 162,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.



