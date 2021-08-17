Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Emerging Mark

New Purchases: VXX, SCHB, SHAG, AGZD, JMST, BND, STIP, SCHP, FTGC, HYDW, TAIL, IAU, SCHR, MBSD, TIP, JPST, UPS, VTIP, WMT,

VXX, SCHB, SHAG, AGZD, JMST, BND, STIP, SCHP, FTGC, HYDW, TAIL, IAU, SCHR, MBSD, TIP, JPST, UPS, VTIP, WMT, Added Positions: SPY, AGG, IEFA, VNQ, SCHA, VNQI, JNK, BNDX, CMF, SCHO, SUB, VCSH,

SPY, AGG, IEFA, VNQ, SCHA, VNQI, JNK, BNDX, CMF, SCHO, SUB, VCSH, Reduced Positions: MINT, PCY, AAPL, FTSL, SCHF, MSFT, AGGY, SCHX, SCHE, SCHC, IVOL, IWF, EFA,

MINT, PCY, AAPL, FTSL, SCHF, MSFT, AGGY, SCHX, SCHE, SCHC, IVOL, IWF, EFA, Sold Out: SH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,549 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,446 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 94,467 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 40,137 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 157,553 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 162,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.