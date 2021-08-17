Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Emerging Mark

- New Purchases: VXX, SCHB, SHAG, AGZD, JMST, BND, STIP, SCHP, FTGC, HYDW, TAIL, IAU, SCHR, MBSD, TIP, JPST, UPS, VTIP, WMT,
- Added Positions: SPY, AGG, IEFA, VNQ, SCHA, VNQI, JNK, BNDX, CMF, SCHO, SUB, VCSH,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, PCY, AAPL, FTSL, SCHF, MSFT, AGGY, SCHX, SCHE, SCHC, IVOL, IWF, EFA,
- Sold Out: SH,
For the details of PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+capital+wealth+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,549 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,446 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 94,467 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 40,137 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 157,553 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 162,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 21,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat (SHAG)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $51.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 34,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 31,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 73.62%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $98.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. Also check out:
1. PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PACIFIC CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment