ShawSpring Partners LLC Buys Vimeo Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Match Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ShawSpring Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, ShawSpring Partners LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,267,927 shares, 33.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 1,896,715 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.64% Square Inc (SQ) - 665,840 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34% Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 2,721,086 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 384,962 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.24%

ShawSpring Partners LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 2,721,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

ShawSpring Partners LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $123.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 1,896,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.