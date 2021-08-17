ShawSpring Partners LLC Buys Vimeo Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Match Group Inc
For the details of ShawSpring Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shawspring+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ShawSpring Partners LLC
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,267,927 shares, 33.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.12%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 1,896,715 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.64%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 665,840 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
- Vimeo Inc (VMEO) - 2,721,086 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 384,962 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.24%
ShawSpring Partners LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.67%. The holding were 2,721,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
ShawSpring Partners LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $123.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 1,896,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.
