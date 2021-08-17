Logo
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Fortive Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2021Q2, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 958 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loring+wolcott+%26+coolidge+fiduciary+advisors+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,714,812 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,129,102 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,034,835 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,803,316 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,508,443 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 586,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.179300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.033400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 764,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $554.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 420,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $594.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 73.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.90%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dow Inc by 167.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP. Also check out:

1. LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP keeps buying
