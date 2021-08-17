Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

- New Purchases: HASI, IWD, IAU, SCZ, OGN, SNOW, ESGV, VER, ABB, ASGN, ATNI, AZZ, XLRN, ACIW, ATVI, PEO, AAP, MSOS, AMD, WMS, AEG, AVAV, AKAM, AIN, AA, ALXN, ADS, ALL, AYX, AIMC, AMRN, AMBC, ABEV, AMED, ACC, AEP, AIG, AMWD, ABC, AMP, ABCB, AME, BUD, ANSS, ANTM, APOG, ARI, APPH, AIT, ATR, AROC, ARES, ANET, AWI, ARW, ARWR, AZPN, ASTE, AZN, ACB, AZO, AVNS, AVTR, CAR, AXON, BWXT, BW, BKR, BLL, BBVA, SAN, BXS, BK, BNS, OZK, BANR, BCS, BAX, BGNE, BHLB, BBY, BIO, BMRN, TECH, BLKB, MYN, BX, HRB, BLUE, BPMC, BXP, BSX, BFAM, BHF, BCO, BAM, BF.A, BC, BURL, CBZ, CBOE, CDK, CDW, CHRW, CNA, CRH, CSX, COG, CDNS, CATC, CPT, CAJ, COF, CAH, CSL, CCL, SAVA, CNP, CPF, CDAY, CERN, CHPT, CHPT, CHTR, CAKE, CC, LNG, CFG, CTXS, CLII, CLX, CLDR, COKE, CGNX, COIN, CFX, COLM, FIX, CMA, ED, COO, CPRT, CSGP, COUP, CVET, CR, CS, CREE, CRWD, CCK, CFR, CONE, DBEF, DBEU, DHI, DTE, DXC, DRI, DVA, DELL, DAL, XRAY, DVN, DXCM, DKS, DBD, DISCK, DOCU, DLTR, DPZ, DEI, DKNG, DBX, DUK, DT, EXP, ESTE, EWBC, EML, EMN, EFR, EBAY, EIX, EDIT, ELAN, EA, ESI, EHC, ENS, ENPH, ENTG, ETR, EPD, EPAM, EFX, ERIC, WTRG, ESS, ETSY, EEFT, EPM, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, FICO, FTCH, FRT, FREL, FNF, FITB, FEYE, BUSE, FXNC, FE, FIVE, FIVN, FLR, FLO, FLS, FL, F, FORR, FBRX, FMS, FRPT, FUL, AJG, GME, GD, GM, GMAB, GPC, THRM, GNL, GPN, GMED, GL, GDDY, GS, AJX, GPRE, HCA, HSBC, HAL, HALO, HWC, HAFC, THG, HIG, HAS, HVT, HE, HEI, HEI.A, HP, HXL, HRC, HI, HLT, HOLX, HOMB, HMC, HBNC, HST, TWNK, HUBB, HUBS, HUM, JBHT, HBAN, HII, H, IAC, IAA, IPGP, ING, IR, INO, IART, IHG, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, VTN, PHO, ISBC, IONS, IRBT, DVYE, DVY, TIP, EEM, IEF, IWR, IBB, IWV, IJS, IJT, SUB, AAXJ, MBB, SHV, IEFA, REET, ITRI, AMJ, JPST, JHX, JD, JNPR, GRUB, KLAC, KAI, KAMN, KYN, KMF, K, KEY, KEYS, KIM, KMI, KNSL, KNL, PHG, KHC, KR, LKQ, LPLA, LHX, LH, LRCX, LVS, TREE, LEN.B, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONK, FWONA, LNC, LMT, L, LUMN, LYFT, MTB, MDU, MGM, MCBC, MGNX, MMP, MGY, MANH, MFC, MRO, MPC, MAR, MRTN, MRVL, MAS, MASI, MTRN, MATW, MXIM, MMS, MPW, MLCO, MTOR, MU, MAA, MSBI, MUFG, MFG, MRNA, MOH, MDB, MPWR, MNST, MORN, MOS, NRG, NDAQ, NTRA, NNN, NWG, NTAP, NYT, NWL, NICE, NOK, NDSN, NAK, NWN, NUAN, NTNX, JRO, OXY, OKTA, ODFL, OMC, ON, OKE, ORCL, IX, ORA, PCG, PNM, PCAR, PPBI, PGRE, PCTY, PSO, PBA, PENN, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PSTH, PSXP, PCI, PNFP, PNW, PINS, PIPR, PLUG, POR, POST, POWI, PRI, PFG, PGR, PLD, PFPT, PRU, PUK, PSA, PHM, PCYO, PWR, QS, DGX, RH, RPM, RDUS, RRC, RPD, RAVN, O, RBC, RF, RS, RGEN, RSG, RMD, REX, REXR, RIGL, RNG, RBLX, ROKU, SBAC, SEIC, SPSC, RWX, EBND, RWR, SSNC, SHM, SIVB, SBR, SABR, SAGE, SAIA, SASR, SLB, SCHW, SMG, XLY, XLE, XLF, WTTR, SRE, SHAK, SSD, SITE, SWKS, SNA, SQM, SOHU, SEDG, SONY, LUV, SPB, SPR, SR, PHYS, STWD, SRCL, SF, STM, SMFG, INN, SLF, SU, SYF, TMUS, TPH, TTMI, TSM, TTWO, TMHC, TRP, TGNA, TDOC, TFX, TPX, TS, TME, TER, TTEK, ODP, DDD, TMST, TMP, BLD, TD, TTP, TM, TDG, TRU, TNL, TRV, TRN, GTS, TRIP, TBI, TFC, TWTR, IIVI, UDR, UGI, UFPI, USPH, UBER, RARE, UAA, UA, UAL, URI, X, UNIT, VLO, MOAT, VEA, VNQI, VFH, VGT, VOX, VCSH, VMBS, VCIT, VRNS, VTR, VTEB, VOO, VNQ, VUG, VTV, VNE, VRSN, VRNT, VRSK, VRTX, VIACA, VIAC, VTRS, VMEO, VMW, VOD, VNO, VMC, WPP, WEC, WNC, WAB, WASH, WAT, WTS, W, WBS, WRI, WELL, WCC, WLK, WBK, WY, WHR, WSR, WLL, WMB, DGRW, WWD, WDAY, WH, XPO, XLNX, XRX, YUMC, ZBRA, ZION, ZS, ZM, ZNGA, DB, DOX, AON, TEAM, ATH, AXTA, CCEP, ETN, ESGR, FERG, HZNP, JAZZ, LBTYA, LBTYK, APTV, NVT, PAGS, RNR, PNR, ST, SIG, TPGY, TT, LILA, LILAK, GLNG, ALC, CRSP, GRMN, UBS, LOGI, RIG, SPOT, CHKP, CGNT, CGNT, CYBR, ICL, SSYS, ASML, ESTC, CLB, RACE, LYB, STLA, MMYT, RCL,
- Added Positions: PYPL, TMO, NOW, IQV, ORLY, COST, AMZN, TREX, IWF, ADBE, MRK, ABT, FB, IDXX, ROP, CTVA, DG, CRM, DOW, DD, NEE, IWM, PCRX, MDT, GNRC, JPM, ADI, AMGN, GOOG, SYY, TROW, REGN, BLK, SPGI, SPY, MDY, SHW, SHOP, SJM, RUN, PSX, TXN, A, UPS, UNH, VEU, VZ, WM, ZTS, LIN, ABBV, TEL, T, EMR, GILD, HSY, DOV, INTC, IBM, DASH, IJH, CCI, IWN, IWO, CMCSA, FIS, MKC, MELI, KO, CVX, NSC, NVS, NVDA, AVGO, BMY, BKNG, PEP, PFE,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, UL, ECL, TJX, PAYC, MA, ADP, JKHY, TTD, AAPL, FTV, CL, CBT, TYL, QCOM, ULTA, BR, CVS, IVV, PG, VTI, LAMR, EFG, ZBH, AMCR, ACN, NOC, NEM, SO, NFLX, MS, MNRO, MDLZ, MCK, MCD, LLY, KMB, MMM, APD, YUM, WFC, WBA, VNT, VB, VCR, VFC, OTIS, TGT, CB, SIRI, RDS.A, ROK, RTX, PAYX, BTI, STZ, CTSH, C, CTAS, CSCO, CMG, CARR, KMX, BF.B, BRKL, GLW, SAM, BIIB, BAC, BP, AMAT, APH, AXP, MO, BABA, FDX, IJR, EFA, IVE, IVW, QQQ, ITW, HON, GSK, GIS, KSU, FAST, XOM, ES, EVBG, EQIX, D, DISCA, DFS, DEO,
- Sold Out: GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,714,812 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,129,102 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,034,835 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,803,316 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,508,443 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 586,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.179300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.033400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 764,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $554.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 420,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $594.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 73.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.90%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dow Inc by 167.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
