Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc

Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Unilever PLC, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Fortive Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2021Q2, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 958 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loring+wolcott+%26+coolidge+fiduciary+advisors+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,714,812 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,129,102 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,034,835 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,803,316 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,508,443 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $45.22 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $52.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 586,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.179300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.033400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.939900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $269.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 764,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $554.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 420,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 65.86%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $594.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 73.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $102.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.90%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $279.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dow Inc by 167.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.166200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.