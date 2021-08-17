JBF Capital, Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Lowe's Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JBF Capital, Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Lowe's Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Aspen, CO, based Investment company JBF Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Lowe's Inc, Apple Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Intellicheck Inc, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JBF Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbf+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JBF Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 533,181 shares, 48.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,510 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellicheck Inc (IDN)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Intellicheck Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marlin Business Services Corp (MRLN)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Marlin Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SWK Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $182.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.257000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 52,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $4.97, with an estimated average price of $4.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in LSI Industries Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of JBF Capital, Inc.. Also check out:

1. JBF Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JBF Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JBF Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JBF Capital, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider