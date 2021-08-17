JBF Capital, Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Lowe's Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: TTSH, IDN, FYBR, MRLN, SWKH, TEDU, LMT, MAXR, EMKR, COMM, FARM, BPOP, CHMA, C, NGE, RSXJ, SPY, CGA, SINO, CREG,

Aspen, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Lowe's Inc, Apple Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Intellicheck Inc, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 533,181 shares, 48.57% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,510 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,000 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 84,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Intellicheck Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.18 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Marlin Business Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.29 and $23.19, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SWK Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $182.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.257000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 52,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $4.97, with an estimated average price of $4.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in LSI Industries Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.