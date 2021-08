Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Williams-Sonoma Inc

New Purchases: SPHQ, EH, XMHQ, DIVO, GTO, QQQM, PAVE, FNOV, BSJP, BSJN, PSET, RPAR, IHDG, LDSF, FLQM, LQDH, SON, FPXI, FFEB, BSJQ, QPX, CBRL, ARKF, BSJO, PTBD, AGOX, GDMA, QMAR, FTSD, HFXI, PSCE, BYLD, JEPI, XTN, NTSX, ARKQ, KNG, FTXO, RYH, IGLB, INFL, ONLN, GSSC, PAUG, DBC, DBE, VRP, EUSA, PTMC, COWZ, SCHV, SWAN, COIN, NUSI, DNOV, BSJM, RZV, FOVL, IBDP, IBDQ, OGIG, SCHZ, CNRG, DTEC, AVEM, AIG, DFUS, NFLT, DJUN, FJUN, MMLG, FAUG, FOCT, BUG, PFFD, CSML, RWK, BSCO, PDP, ERTH, RGI, RHS, ICSH, REET, HYDB, IBHA, IBHB, IBDR, IBDO, IAT, SVAL, JPUS, OMF, TMFC, SCHK, HAIL, XME, CPER, IQDG, SIVR, WBIT, EQL, AMC, QGRO, YYY, BUD, APA, AIZ, AVY, CDMO, AVID, CAR, FNGS, BEEM, FRA, BSTZ, RA, BC, SYLD, CNP, NET, DIAL, CCAP, HYLB, DFAU, DFAC, DFAS, BDRY, ITEQ, ALFA, EXAS, HTEC, FSTA, FDLO, FIS, FPEI, FPA, FTGC, NXTG, FYC, FTHI, FDIV, FTXR, FTXL, DJUL, DMAR, FNX, FYX, GUNR, FYBR, IT, DRIV, MLPA, COPX, RYLD, GXTG, HERO, GDDY, GOF, BJUL, BJUN, PJAN, PSEP, POCT, UUP, PGHY, RDIV, BSCN, BSCP, BSCQ, DEF, PFM, DJD, PRN, RFG, EMHY, EMGF, IDEV, ESGD, XJR, WOOD, IBDT, IBHC, IBDS, IBDM, IBDN, LRGF, SMLF, IWL, IJJ, FIBR, IAI, IFRA, IEO, TECB, COMT, IETC, J, JHMM, JCI, KARS, LPI, ROUS, LMND, LSI, LFMD, BETZ, LITE, MTD, MVIS, MKSI, NNN, NEWT, BIBL, BLES, ISMD, NXC, OCCI, OGS, OGN, CALF, PTEU, PTIN, POSH, UFO, PFPT, CLIX, PWR, SCHJ, SCHE, SCHH, SEB, XLRE, XHE, SPTI, SPMB, MDYG, SLYV, KCE, KOMP, XRT, SMLV, THCX, PHYS, STLD, HNDL, SSSS, CORN, TLRY, TLRY, VALE, BIZD, VTWO, ESGV, VICI, WSBC, DXGE, DGRS, IAF, SGOL, ALDX, APTO, AHT, AUPH, JJG, BHK, MUI, MQY, BGX, BRG, CHY, CTR, RNP, CUZ, EARN, JKHY, INDI, PAPR, PHO, LMRK, LGL, MCHP, NRO, QQH, QQQX, ISD, PTY, PFG, WIP, SHE, TOPS, BLD, MORT, CRAK, VCLT, VCIF, VIRI, NCV, WPRT,

SPHQ, EH, XMHQ, DIVO, GTO, QQQM, PAVE, FNOV, BSJP, BSJN, PSET, RPAR, IHDG, LDSF, FLQM, LQDH, SON, FPXI, FFEB, BSJQ, QPX, CBRL, ARKF, BSJO, PTBD, AGOX, GDMA, QMAR, FTSD, HFXI, PSCE, BYLD, JEPI, XTN, NTSX, ARKQ, KNG, FTXO, RYH, IGLB, INFL, ONLN, GSSC, PAUG, DBC, DBE, VRP, EUSA, PTMC, COWZ, SCHV, SWAN, COIN, NUSI, DNOV, BSJM, RZV, FOVL, IBDP, IBDQ, OGIG, SCHZ, CNRG, DTEC, AVEM, AIG, DFUS, NFLT, DJUN, FJUN, MMLG, FAUG, FOCT, BUG, PFFD, CSML, RWK, BSCO, PDP, ERTH, RGI, RHS, ICSH, REET, HYDB, IBHA, IBHB, IBDR, IBDO, IAT, SVAL, JPUS, OMF, TMFC, SCHK, HAIL, XME, CPER, IQDG, SIVR, WBIT, EQL, AMC, QGRO, YYY, BUD, APA, AIZ, AVY, CDMO, AVID, CAR, FNGS, BEEM, FRA, BSTZ, RA, BC, SYLD, CNP, NET, DIAL, CCAP, HYLB, DFAU, DFAC, DFAS, BDRY, ITEQ, ALFA, EXAS, HTEC, FSTA, FDLO, FIS, FPEI, FPA, FTGC, NXTG, FYC, FTHI, FDIV, FTXR, FTXL, DJUL, DMAR, FNX, FYX, GUNR, FYBR, IT, DRIV, MLPA, COPX, RYLD, GXTG, HERO, GDDY, GOF, BJUL, BJUN, PJAN, PSEP, POCT, UUP, PGHY, RDIV, BSCN, BSCP, BSCQ, DEF, PFM, DJD, PRN, RFG, EMHY, EMGF, IDEV, ESGD, XJR, WOOD, IBDT, IBHC, IBDS, IBDM, IBDN, LRGF, SMLF, IWL, IJJ, FIBR, IAI, IFRA, IEO, TECB, COMT, IETC, J, JHMM, JCI, KARS, LPI, ROUS, LMND, LSI, LFMD, BETZ, LITE, MTD, MVIS, MKSI, NNN, NEWT, BIBL, BLES, ISMD, NXC, OCCI, OGS, OGN, CALF, PTEU, PTIN, POSH, UFO, PFPT, CLIX, PWR, SCHJ, SCHE, SCHH, SEB, XLRE, XHE, SPTI, SPMB, MDYG, SLYV, KCE, KOMP, XRT, SMLV, THCX, PHYS, STLD, HNDL, SSSS, CORN, TLRY, TLRY, VALE, BIZD, VTWO, ESGV, VICI, WSBC, DXGE, DGRS, IAF, SGOL, ALDX, APTO, AHT, AUPH, JJG, BHK, MUI, MQY, BGX, BRG, CHY, CTR, RNP, CUZ, EARN, JKHY, INDI, PAPR, PHO, LMRK, LGL, MCHP, NRO, QQH, QQQX, ISD, PTY, PFG, WIP, SHE, TOPS, BLD, MORT, CRAK, VCLT, VCIF, VIRI, NCV, WPRT, Added Positions: VGK, STIP, NIO, HD, BND, IVV, MO, FDL, HON, TIP, EPD, LMT, MCD, VRTX, ETN, FSK, OKE, KMI, WPC, ADM, ARKK, RDVY, FIXD, FVD, RSP, IWM, LEG, PM, BTI, FPX, O, VONV, VXUS, IBM, SELB, IJR, IGSB, IVOL, MSFT, AAPL, KO, XOM, GSLC, DIA, BRK.B, JETS, QTEC, FLQL, ICLN, IXG, SCHG, VXF, VZ, BIDU, FXL, FMAY, DGRO, IUSB, EFV, JKE, MUB, PFF, IWB, TBF, RDS.A, SCHF, XLK, GDX, VYM, DGRW, GOOG, ADP, CERN, DOW, FB, GS, IEMG, ESGE, SHYG, IEFA, IUSG, IEV, IGIB, EMB, IWD, IVE, JPM, NKE, PAR, BOND, RDS.B, CRM, SPG, FEZ, XBI, BIL, BIV, BSV, VO, VONG, VEA, VHT, V, WMB, ABBV, AFRM, ALB, BLOK, NLY, AMAT, AZN, AY, BLDP, BCV, BLK, BMY, AVGO, CSQ, CAT, CVX, CHWY, CMG, UTF, COP, DHR, DEO, DKNG, EVV, FIVG, FPE, FXD, FXO, CIBR, FIW, FDN, LMBS, QCLN, FTA, FTC, GIS, GM, LIT, CHIX, GRPN, IEP, INTC, IP, SPLV, SLV, IEI, ICVT, IJH, ITOT, IUSV, EFG, ESGU, JKD, JKG, JKH, JKL, MCHI, EFA, EEM, MTUM, VLUE, IWR, DVY, SUB, IYE, ITA, ITB, GOVT, JD, JNJ, LI, LIN, MAR, MA, MKC, MPW, MDT, MELI, MRK, MU, NEM, NSC, NOC, JPS, NVDA, SRVR, PTLC, PAYX, MINT, PLUG, PG, NOBL, PRU, QS, SCHR, SCHA, XLV, XLU, SHW, SNAP, LUV, FLRN, SPIP, PSLV, SQ, SNPS, TSLA, TMO, TJX, TRIP, UBER, URI, SMH, VOOV, VIOO, VBR, VCIT, VIG, MGC, VOX, VDC, VGT, WFC, DNL, DES, WKHS, XPEV, XXII, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AFL, AGNC, APD, ABNB, AB, LNT, ALL, AMLP, SDOG, AEP, AXP, AFIN, ABC, AIF, ABR, FUV, PRNT, ASML, ADSK, AZO, AVB, BLL, BMA, BK, BAX, BDX, BHP, BILI, HYT, BME, BST, BXMT, BKNG, SAM, BSX, BEPC, AI, CACI, CCD, CPB, CRS, CARR, IGR, CB, CI, CSCO, C, CLX, CLOV, CME, CMCSA, ED, STZ, DHY, CRWD, CCI, DHI, DRI, ASHR, DBEF, DECK, DDF, DELL, DAL, DHC, DNP, DG, D, DSL, DPG, DUK, DD, EGP, EOS, ETB, ETV, EXG, ETW, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ENB, ETR, EQR, ERIC, ROBO, EXPE, FN, FEN, FMB, FEP, FXN, FXH, FV, HYLS, FAN, MDIV, FBT, FTSL, FPF, FAD, FAB, FE, FISV, FIVE, FTNT, GGN, GNRC, GD, GPC, GSK, GNL, GPN, FINX, QYLD, BOTZ, GGG, GRWG, HAL, HCA, HTGC, HPE, HXL, HRL, HST, HPQ, HII, IAC, ITW, ILMN, MMIN, IFF, INTU, ISRG, PDBC, FXF, PCY, PZA, SPHD, TAN, BSCM, PPA, PEJ, PXQ, PEY, RYT, RPV, EZU, ACWV, EWJ, QLTA, AOA, CMBS, HDV, IYY, SCZ, FALN, IGF, HYG, IGRO, IBB, SOXX, REM, JKK, INTF, IQLT, SUSA, REZ, IWN, IWS, IJT, IJS, IYT, IYM, IYK, IYF, IYJ, K, PHG, KR, LHX, LADR, LRCX, LGI, LLY, LYV, LOB, LYG, LUMN, LYB, MTB, MFC, MPC, MMC, MRVL, MCK, CAF, MORF, MSI, NTES, NFLX, NRZ, NYMT, NWL, NEE, NCLH, NVAX, NTR, NAZ, JCE, NAD, ODFL, ORCL, ORLY, OTIS, PTNQ, PH, PAYC, PENN, PMT, PFE, GHY, PSX, PCI, LDUR, PHK, PNW, PINS, PPG, PPL, TROW, PLD, PSEC, PEG, QCOM, SOL, RSG, RMD, RBLX, ROP, RY, RCL, RPM, SLB, SCHX, SCHM, SCHP, SE, STX, SIRI, SWKS, SJM, SPDW, SPEM, TIPX, JNK, SJNK, HYMB, SHM, TFI, SPTM, SPAB, SPLG, SPYG, SPYD, SPYV, SLYG, SLY, SDY, XSD, SAVE, SII, SRLN, STAG, SWK, SYK, SYNA, SYY, TEL, HQH, TDY, TTD, TSCO, TT, TRV, THS, TRTN, TFC, TWLO, TSN, UA, UL, UNP, UAL, UBSI, UNH, URG, USAC, GDXJ, MOAT, BLV, VUG, VOT, VBK, VTV, VEU, VT, VTEB, VMBS, VONE, VYMI, EDV, MGK, VCR, VIS, VPU, VEEV, VIAC, SPCE, VMC, WEC, EMD, WDC, WRK, WHF, XSOE, DLN, DON, DTD, YPF, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, ZTS,

VGK, STIP, NIO, HD, BND, IVV, MO, FDL, HON, TIP, EPD, LMT, MCD, VRTX, ETN, FSK, OKE, KMI, WPC, ADM, ARKK, RDVY, FIXD, FVD, RSP, IWM, LEG, PM, BTI, FPX, O, VONV, VXUS, IBM, SELB, IJR, IGSB, IVOL, MSFT, AAPL, KO, XOM, GSLC, DIA, BRK.B, JETS, QTEC, FLQL, ICLN, IXG, SCHG, VXF, VZ, BIDU, FXL, FMAY, DGRO, IUSB, EFV, JKE, MUB, PFF, IWB, TBF, RDS.A, SCHF, XLK, GDX, VYM, DGRW, GOOG, ADP, CERN, DOW, FB, GS, IEMG, ESGE, SHYG, IEFA, IUSG, IEV, IGIB, EMB, IWD, IVE, JPM, NKE, PAR, BOND, RDS.B, CRM, SPG, FEZ, XBI, BIL, BIV, BSV, VO, VONG, VEA, VHT, V, WMB, ABBV, AFRM, ALB, BLOK, NLY, AMAT, AZN, AY, BLDP, BCV, BLK, BMY, AVGO, CSQ, CAT, CVX, CHWY, CMG, UTF, COP, DHR, DEO, DKNG, EVV, FIVG, FPE, FXD, FXO, CIBR, FIW, FDN, LMBS, QCLN, FTA, FTC, GIS, GM, LIT, CHIX, GRPN, IEP, INTC, IP, SPLV, SLV, IEI, ICVT, IJH, ITOT, IUSV, EFG, ESGU, JKD, JKG, JKH, JKL, MCHI, EFA, EEM, MTUM, VLUE, IWR, DVY, SUB, IYE, ITA, ITB, GOVT, JD, JNJ, LI, LIN, MAR, MA, MKC, MPW, MDT, MELI, MRK, MU, NEM, NSC, NOC, JPS, NVDA, SRVR, PTLC, PAYX, MINT, PLUG, PG, NOBL, PRU, QS, SCHR, SCHA, XLV, XLU, SHW, SNAP, LUV, FLRN, SPIP, PSLV, SQ, SNPS, TSLA, TMO, TJX, TRIP, UBER, URI, SMH, VOOV, VIOO, VBR, VCIT, VIG, MGC, VOX, VDC, VGT, WFC, DNL, DES, WKHS, XPEV, XXII, ABT, ACN, ATVI, AFL, AGNC, APD, ABNB, AB, LNT, ALL, AMLP, SDOG, AEP, AXP, AFIN, ABC, AIF, ABR, FUV, PRNT, ASML, ADSK, AZO, AVB, BLL, BMA, BK, BAX, BDX, BHP, BILI, HYT, BME, BST, BXMT, BKNG, SAM, BSX, BEPC, AI, CACI, CCD, CPB, CRS, CARR, IGR, CB, CI, CSCO, C, CLX, CLOV, CME, CMCSA, ED, STZ, DHY, CRWD, CCI, DHI, DRI, ASHR, DBEF, DECK, DDF, DELL, DAL, DHC, DNP, DG, D, DSL, DPG, DUK, DD, EGP, EOS, ETB, ETV, EXG, ETW, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ENB, ETR, EQR, ERIC, ROBO, EXPE, FN, FEN, FMB, FEP, FXN, FXH, FV, HYLS, FAN, MDIV, FBT, FTSL, FPF, FAD, FAB, FE, FISV, FIVE, FTNT, GGN, GNRC, GD, GPC, GSK, GNL, GPN, FINX, QYLD, BOTZ, GGG, GRWG, HAL, HCA, HTGC, HPE, HXL, HRL, HST, HPQ, HII, IAC, ITW, ILMN, MMIN, IFF, INTU, ISRG, PDBC, FXF, PCY, PZA, SPHD, TAN, BSCM, PPA, PEJ, PXQ, PEY, RYT, RPV, EZU, ACWV, EWJ, QLTA, AOA, CMBS, HDV, IYY, SCZ, FALN, IGF, HYG, IGRO, IBB, SOXX, REM, JKK, INTF, IQLT, SUSA, REZ, IWN, IWS, IJT, IJS, IYT, IYM, IYK, IYF, IYJ, K, PHG, KR, LHX, LADR, LRCX, LGI, LLY, LYV, LOB, LYG, LUMN, LYB, MTB, MFC, MPC, MMC, MRVL, MCK, CAF, MORF, MSI, NTES, NFLX, NRZ, NYMT, NWL, NEE, NCLH, NVAX, NTR, NAZ, JCE, NAD, ODFL, ORCL, ORLY, OTIS, PTNQ, PH, PAYC, PENN, PMT, PFE, GHY, PSX, PCI, LDUR, PHK, PNW, PINS, PPG, PPL, TROW, PLD, PSEC, PEG, QCOM, SOL, RSG, RMD, RBLX, ROP, RY, RCL, RPM, SLB, SCHX, SCHM, SCHP, SE, STX, SIRI, SWKS, SJM, SPDW, SPEM, TIPX, JNK, SJNK, HYMB, SHM, TFI, SPTM, SPAB, SPLG, SPYG, SPYD, SPYV, SLYG, SLY, SDY, XSD, SAVE, SII, SRLN, STAG, SWK, SYK, SYNA, SYY, TEL, HQH, TDY, TTD, TSCO, TT, TRV, THS, TRTN, TFC, TWLO, TSN, UA, UL, UNP, UAL, UBSI, UNH, URG, USAC, GDXJ, MOAT, BLV, VUG, VOT, VBK, VTV, VEU, VT, VTEB, VMBS, VONE, VYMI, EDV, MGK, VCR, VIS, VPU, VEEV, VIAC, SPCE, VMC, WEC, EMD, WDC, WRK, WHF, XSOE, DLN, DON, DTD, YPF, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, ZTS, Reduced Positions: VGSH, USMV, SPY, IWF, DFEB, PYPL, VTI, AGG, FLOT, VOO, UGA, CLF, HPF, IAU, KRE, FCX, SHY, TLT, JPST, X, A, KBWB, GLD, TGT, VTIP, ADBE, BABA, ARKW, GOLD, BBY, BA, CHI, FTSM, PSJ, IXN, NEAR, LPX, IPO, SPOT, TTE, MMM, AMD, MSOS, AAL, IBUY, ARKG, BAC, CGC, CCL, FIX, COST, DE, EBAY, EXC, FDX, F, HPI, BSJL, PBW, EEMV, IEF, AOK, IXUS, SHV, IHI, KMB, LOW, BXMX, PTON, RF, XLF, SHOP, SO, MDY, SPSB, TXN, UPS, WBA, ZM, ALGN, AEE, AWK, AMP, ANTM, ASAN, ATO, BCE, BYND, BIIB, BDJ, BLW, MHD, BX, BP, BRSP, BEP, CZR, CPE, CM, COF, FUN, CX, CCIV, CFG, CMS, CBSH, GLW, CTVA, CRON, CMI, DLR, DFS, DOCU, ETY, ET, EVA, EOG, ETSY, EEFT, EMQQ, FNB, FSLY, FDT, FGD, FCG, FEX, QQEW, FNV, GLAD, CHIQ, GBIL, GBAB, HSY, HBAN, IDA, INSG, PGX, CGW, XMLV, XSLV, BSCL, PTH, PRF, IVZ, IVR, INVH, IRM, EPP, FXI, ICF, ISTB, USRT, XT, RXI, IXC, IDV, MBB, IWC, IWY, IWV, OEF, IJK, IYW, IYH, IHF, JMIA, KEY, KEYS, LSCC, EL, LEN, MTCH, MET, MRNA, MS, MPLX, NGG, NYCB, NOK, NUE, NUSA, NUV, OXY, OPI, OPRX, PCAR, PLTR, PANW, PAAS, PML, PXD, PAA, PNC, PGR, DGX, OPP, SPGI, SCHO, SCHB, SCHD, XLI, XLB, SRE, SENS, NOW, WORK, SNOW, XAR, KBE, XHB, LGLV, TOTL, TSM, TDOC, TER, TEVA, TXMD, TMUS, TD, TY, TPVG, TWTR, USO, UEC, USB, VLO, MOO, ANGL, VIOG, VV, VNQ, VB, VIGI, VFH, VAW, VTR, VER, WM, WY, DIM, EPS, EZM, AGGY, XEL, XHR, XLNX,

VGSH, USMV, SPY, IWF, DFEB, PYPL, VTI, AGG, FLOT, VOO, UGA, CLF, HPF, IAU, KRE, FCX, SHY, TLT, JPST, X, A, KBWB, GLD, TGT, VTIP, ADBE, BABA, ARKW, GOLD, BBY, BA, CHI, FTSM, PSJ, IXN, NEAR, LPX, IPO, SPOT, TTE, MMM, AMD, MSOS, AAL, IBUY, ARKG, BAC, CGC, CCL, FIX, COST, DE, EBAY, EXC, FDX, F, HPI, BSJL, PBW, EEMV, IEF, AOK, IXUS, SHV, IHI, KMB, LOW, BXMX, PTON, RF, XLF, SHOP, SO, MDY, SPSB, TXN, UPS, WBA, ZM, ALGN, AEE, AWK, AMP, ANTM, ASAN, ATO, BCE, BYND, BIIB, BDJ, BLW, MHD, BX, BP, BRSP, BEP, CZR, CPE, CM, COF, FUN, CX, CCIV, CFG, CMS, CBSH, GLW, CTVA, CRON, CMI, DLR, DFS, DOCU, ETY, ET, EVA, EOG, ETSY, EEFT, EMQQ, FNB, FSLY, FDT, FGD, FCG, FEX, QQEW, FNV, GLAD, CHIQ, GBIL, GBAB, HSY, HBAN, IDA, INSG, PGX, CGW, XMLV, XSLV, BSCL, PTH, PRF, IVZ, IVR, INVH, IRM, EPP, FXI, ICF, ISTB, USRT, XT, RXI, IXC, IDV, MBB, IWC, IWY, IWV, OEF, IJK, IYW, IYH, IHF, JMIA, KEY, KEYS, LSCC, EL, LEN, MTCH, MET, MRNA, MS, MPLX, NGG, NYCB, NOK, NUE, NUSA, NUV, OXY, OPI, OPRX, PCAR, PLTR, PANW, PAAS, PML, PXD, PAA, PNC, PGR, DGX, OPP, SPGI, SCHO, SCHB, SCHD, XLI, XLB, SRE, SENS, NOW, WORK, SNOW, XAR, KBE, XHB, LGLV, TOTL, TSM, TDOC, TER, TEVA, TXMD, TMUS, TD, TY, TPVG, TWTR, USO, UEC, USB, VLO, MOO, ANGL, VIOG, VV, VNQ, VB, VIGI, VFH, VAW, VTR, VER, WM, WY, DIM, EPS, EZM, AGGY, XEL, XHR, XLNX, Sold Out: FTCS, WSM, FSKR, GE, VRSK, RBC, KNX, DEM, IEA, FLGT, LYFT, DT, FSR, OPEN, CUT, CWI, DBJP, GWPH, DLS, EWH, HYD, ITE, SMIN, VGIT, VNLA, XOP, WAB, BBBY, BWA, CTXS, LAD, MT, PII, SLF, OLED, WBS, NVG, CLNE, APPS, VUZI, EXPI, HTH, FIVN, AFMD, UERX, DHT,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, EHang Holdings, Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Williams-Sonoma Inc, , PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cetera Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cetera Advisors LLC owns 1302 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cetera Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cetera+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,108,276 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 341,285 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,834,763 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 310,710 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.7% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 276,767 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%

Cetera Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.441400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 374,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC initiated holding in EHang Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 365,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.98 and $80.33, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 144,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 299,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 136,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $149.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5043.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,062,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2171.37%. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 192,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 57.96%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.681000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 433,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $319.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 84,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 73.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 259,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun by 166.08%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 258,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cetera Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Cetera Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Cetera Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Cetera Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cetera Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $125.86 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $141.25.

Cetera Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.