Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan In

IBMN, CSAN, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IBMO, SPHQ, ADM, BEN, FMS, LEG, TXT, EWH, IBMJ, SCHD, Added Positions: IEMG, IEFA, VGIT, IJH, VTEB, VCIT, IJR, VRP, SCHP, SCHW, MSFT, ABB, AZN, NVS, NVO, TM, VONG, MMM, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, AFL, ADI, ADP, CAH, CINF, CMCSA, ED, CCI, DE, D, DD, LLY, EMR, EQIX, ESS, EL, XOM, FRT, GPC, GSK, GOOGL, HD, HMC, ISRG, KMB, LRCX, MUFG, MS, NVDA, NFLX, PNC, PBCT, PGR, O, SAP, SNY, SHW, SYY, VFC, WBA, GM, FB, ZTS, GOOG, PYPL, AMCR, IXUS, SPY, PLD, ABT, ATVI, APD, MO, AMAT, ADSK, TFC, BP, SAN, BK, BA, BSX, BTI, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, CVX, CI, INGR, DHR, DECK, DUK, E, EOG, FDX, GD, GS, HUM, ITW, ILMN, INTU, LMT, LOW, SPGI, MDT, MET, MU, NICE, NUE, IX, PHG, LIN, RPM, RELX, SNN, SONY, SO, SBUX, SYK, TJX, TGT, TXN, TOL, TTE, USB, RTX, VOD, WFC, WBK, MFG, PTMN, CHTR, GMAB, KMI, HCA, NMFC, ABBV, FNDF, GLD, MBB, MUB, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF, sells General Electric Co, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Southwest Airlines Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Altium Wealth Management LLC owns 359 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altium Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altium+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,266,609 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 418,541 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 273,310 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,045,530 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.99% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,184,642 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.115200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.441400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,045,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 68.22%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 258,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 323.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 61,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $177.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Novartis AG by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.