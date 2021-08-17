Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC Buys Freedom Day Dividend ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Pool Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Hormel Foods Corp

New Purchases: MBOX, LLY, POOL, DG, LOGI, PXD, CBOE, TYL, SPTM, HZO, NSP, VEA, GRMN, VUG, MAS, VTV, BNDX, SPLG, BSV, EQIX, CVS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freedom Day Dividend ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Pool Corp, Dollar General Corp, Logitech International SA, sells Qualcomm Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Hormel Foods Corp, Medtronic PLC, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) - 552,542 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,568 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,698 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 24,148 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 14,327 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Freedom Day Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 552,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $479.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $231.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $483.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.