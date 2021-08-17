Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC Buys Freedom Day Dividend ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Pool Corp, Sells Qualcomm Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Hormel Foods Corp

- New Purchases: MBOX, LLY, POOL, DG, LOGI, PXD, CBOE, TYL, SPTM, HZO, NSP, VEA, GRMN, VUG, MAS, VTV, BNDX, SPLG, BSV, EQIX, CVS,
- Added Positions: ROP, IXUS, PGR, TMO, CSCO, CMCSA, IJR, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: HRL, MDT, BMY, PYPL, AAPL, BRK.B, LOW, BLL, TXN, TTWO, ED, CRM, ACN, AMZN, TGT, SHW, AVGO, FB, CCI, WSO, MSFT, MS, MSCI, SPGI, SCL, CHD, WMT, MKC, ABBV, GOOGL, JNJ, UL, A, NVDA, MRK, CE, GS, CLX, BBY, AOS, FNF, O, AMGN, ITW, INTU, HD, PG, TSCO, TRP, MCD, BAC, MMM, LHX, V, KLAC, KMB, IVW, UNP, IJK, VZ, IJT, DPZ, CPRT, COLD, AWR, ABT, SBUX, IVE, EMR, KO, OZK, REYN,
- Sold Out: QCOM, DIS, BABA, BDX, VRTX,
- Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) - 552,542 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,568 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,698 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 24,148 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 14,327 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39%
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Freedom Day Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 552,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 6,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $479.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $231.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $143.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 106.43%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $483.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.
