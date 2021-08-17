Fma Advisory Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ET

- New Purchases: GSEW, FCOM, FMAT, FIDU, FNCL, FSTA, ENB, O, ADBE,
- Added Positions: C, VAC, LMT, CVX, PANW, LOW, APD, MTZ, AMZN, ABBV, GS, FNB, PSX, JPM, SPG, NEE, PEP, ICE, HON, QRVO, TGT, BAC, AAPL, AEP, PFE, CAT, LYB, ABC, SBUX, PM, TRV, WMT, WELL, PH, KMB, DGRO, FUTY, DUK, DE, DHR, DHI, RQI, GOOG, GOOGL, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: MMP, VZ, EPD, T, IYR, RDS.B, PPL, MSFT, TSCO, JNJ, TFC, AVGO, OLED, MAR, DIS, TSM, CVS, MS, PG, ALB, ANTM, VFC, MAS, GM, FREL, FDX, EMR, XLP, MCD, ZBH,
- Sold Out: IWM, BSCM, TIP, LQD, IJJ, VYM, CI, SLQD, BSCL, RTX, LMBS, HII, GSY, USMV, EEM, EFAV, DVY, TFI, EMQQ, DIA, OLLI, FVD, FMB, QUAL, TAN, IBB, IJH, EMLP, RYT, ARKK, IJR, FDM, SPY, IVV, IR, SCZ, NYF, CSCO, EFA, BAB, IWF, IEMG,
For the details of FMA ADVISORY INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fma+advisory+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FMA ADVISORY INC
- F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,081,326 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,873 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,322 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 45,584 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 84,998 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.483500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 54,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.108800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 41,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of FMA ADVISORY INC. Also check out:
1. FMA ADVISORY INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FMA ADVISORY INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FMA ADVISORY INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FMA ADVISORY INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment