Fma Advisory Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ET

GSEW, FCOM, FMAT, FIDU, FNCL, FSTA, ENB, O, ADBE, Added Positions: C, VAC, LMT, CVX, PANW, LOW, APD, MTZ, AMZN, ABBV, GS, FNB, PSX, JPM, SPG, NEE, PEP, ICE, HON, QRVO, TGT, BAC, AAPL, AEP, PFE, CAT, LYB, ABC, SBUX, PM, TRV, WMT, WELL, PH, KMB, DGRO, FUTY, DUK, DE, DHR, DHI, RQI, GOOG, GOOGL, XLY,

Harrisburg, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fma Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q2, Fma Advisory Inc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

F N B Corp (FNB) - 1,081,326 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,873 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,322 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 45,584 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 84,998 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.483500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 54,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.108800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 41,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 22,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $42.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33. The stock is now traded at around $141.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47.

Fma Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26.