Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Intel Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

New Purchases: MRVL, IXG, COMT, IYE, SNAP, PWZ, EBAY, JEF, RBLX, SC, VTI, ABNB, AFRM, AMP, EQH, AMG, SYF, TOL, SCI, SLM, MAS, JEPI, CSL, APH, CHD, ARRY, DHI, REGN, MRO, AWK, COIN, WST, MOS, SEE, MEAR, PWR, PEG, PXD, PKI, EDIT, RIOT, ARKF, UCON, PFM, AMC, MPC, FSLY, VUZI, XM, COF, ARKQ, FCAL, SONY, LHX, KURE, IDLV, BIB, ABB, EMHY, IVE, IWP, DELL, TQQQ, LIT, TGIF, SHYD, NUE, PRU, FCEL, FE, UNM, VLO, EOG, WU, DFS, BLNK, PACB, CHGG, DHR, COP, CRUS, URTH, SDS, XLI, HYD, AESE, ACB, ICL, UVV, ORI, MCY, MAGS, LEN, LAZ, CNC, BIIB, MNDO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 711,211 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,151 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,120 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,151,616 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 199,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 194,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 170,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 71,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.118200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 113,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 93.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 433,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 237.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $319.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 532,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 377,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 370,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.