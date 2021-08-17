Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Intel Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

- New Purchases: MRVL, IXG, COMT, IYE, SNAP, PWZ, EBAY, JEF, RBLX, SC, VTI, ABNB, AFRM, AMP, EQH, AMG, SYF, TOL, SCI, SLM, MAS, JEPI, CSL, APH, CHD, ARRY, DHI, REGN, MRO, AWK, COIN, WST, MOS, SEE, MEAR, PWR, PEG, PXD, PKI, EDIT, RIOT, ARKF, UCON, PFM, AMC, MPC, FSLY, VUZI, XM, COF, ARKQ, FCAL, SONY, LHX, KURE, IDLV, BIB, ABB, EMHY, IVE, IWP, DELL, TQQQ, LIT, TGIF, SHYD, NUE, PRU, FCEL, FE, UNM, VLO, EOG, WU, DFS, BLNK, PACB, CHGG, DHR, COP, CRUS, URTH, SDS, XLI, HYD, AESE, ACB, ICL, UVV, ORI, MCY, MAGS, LEN, LAZ, CNC, BIIB, MNDO,
- Added Positions: INTC, HD, IUSB, EFV, FB, IGSB, GOOGL, INTU, IVV, FALN, AMD, MRK, AMGN, MMM, MU, ORCL, AAPL, EEM, LMT, ABBV, ROKU, VIAC, COST, TSM, GOVT, SQ, CMCSA, BKNG, TRV, TDOC, IJR, QLD, CSCO, GS, TER, TXN, PEP, SBUX, TMO, MELI, BABA, DKNG, TIP, BA, KO, MSFT, VZ, DIS, TTD, DOW, PLTR, AMAT, BRK.B, NOC, PFE, QCOM, SWKS, VRTX, WMT, GM, ETSY, NNDM, FVRR, ALL, BIDU, CAT, XOM, MCD, NKE, PLUG, UNH, WYNN, MA, AVGO, PRLB, Z, TWLO, COUP, SPOT, TWST, ARKK, DDD, ASML, ABT, ATVI, AZN, BLDP, F, GRMN, ISRG, CRM, TTWO, RTX, WFC, ZBRA, SOL, KMI, YNDX, ZG, ENPH, RH, LBRDK, QRVO, PSTG, NTLA, CRSP, NIO, ZM, UBER, CRWD, SNOW, AGG, ARKG, ARKW, CMF, ESGE, IEMG, MCHI, SHM, VLUE, VTEB, XLK, LUMN, EW, EXAS, GILD, HPQ, KR, MGM, MCHP, NWBI, PPL, PGR, LUV, BX, TEL, KNDI, NOW, OKTA, SPCE, PINS, PTON, SI, EELV, EMB, FPE, ITOT, IWO, MMIN, SCHR, SPLV, SUB, TFI, XSLV,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, PYPL, DIA, JNJ, AMZN, TSLA, IXN, ADBE, EFG, QQQ, NVDA, MBB, MTUM, LLY, MET, PNC, IUSG, USMV, JPM, EFA, ESGU, SPY, BAC, LRCX, UPS, WBA, VOO, FLOT, BLK, PM, MRNA, BNDX, T, IBM, MS, UNP, AMCR, IWM, NEE, BEN, NFLX, TMUS, DOCU, SRE, V, AOA, BSV, GSY, HYG, SCHO, SHY, SPSB, VCSH, AXP, FDX, HON, IRM, LOW, PBCT, PG, TGT, ULTA, GOOG, MDB, BYND, LMND, GLD, IAU, NEAR, TLT, VGSH, MO, CCI, ETN, EXR, GPS, GSK, OMC, OKE, PSA, SIRI, XTLB, BHK, PTY, FTNT, NVTA, ZS, DDOG, AOM, CWB, DGRO, IWD, JNK, LMBS, MUNI, RSP, SCHG, SHYG, VIS, XLF, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: IHI, BK, C, SCHW, EXPE, BMY, IEF, GIS, MDT, ED, CMI, HBI, WMB, COG, JNPR, NEM, NLOK, WHR, CBSH, SCHB, PNW, RACE, IOVA, VFC, GE, EA, CNNE, QUAL, VUG, EFT, VNO, STX, IPG, HBAN, CL, CVS, BTU, VBLT, MYSZ, MOTS,
For the details of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+peak+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 711,211 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,151 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,120 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,151,616 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 199,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 194,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 170,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 71,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.118200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 113,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 93.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 433,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 237.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $319.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 532,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 377,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 370,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.
