Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Intel Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Intel Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, The Home Depot Inc, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , PayPal Holdings Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steel+peak+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 711,211 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  2. Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 303,847 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,151 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.35%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,120 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
  5. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,151,616 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 199,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 194,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 170,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 71,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.118200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 113,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 93.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 433,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 237.59%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $319.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 532,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 377,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 42.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 370,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider