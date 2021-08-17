Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

- New Purchases: ESGU, ICSH, ESGD, SUSA, ESGE, GOVT, ESML, MBB, SUSC, SUSB,
- Added Positions: VOO, IXUS, AGG, ISTB, IJH, IJR, SHY, BIL, GBIL, JPST, SHV, CORP,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, VB, VEA, VNQ,
For the details of Acorns Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acorns+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Acorns Advisers, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,730,063 shares, 44.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 15,847,773 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 5,523,848 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,298,950 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 5,306,422 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 357,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 637,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 168,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 105,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13096.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Acorns Advisers, LLC. Also check out:
1. Acorns Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Acorns Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Acorns Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Acorns Advisers, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment