Acorns Advisers, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acorns Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Acorns Advisers, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,730,063 shares, 44.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 15,847,773 shares, 22.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 5,523,848 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,298,950 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 5,306,422 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 357,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 637,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 168,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $98.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 57,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 105,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acorns Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13096.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.