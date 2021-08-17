Logo
GSK NEXT Launches The Re/Wire Health Studio With R/GA Ventures To Explore And Scale New Everyday Health Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Re/Wire Health Studio will explore disruptive new ways to help consumers improve awareness and control of their own health.

PR Newswire

BRENTFORD, England, Aug. 17, 2021

BRENTFORD, England, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK NEXT, the disruptive innovation arm of the science-led global consumer healthcare company GSK, has set out to discover, incubate, and scale new businesses across the changing face of everyday health and wellbeing. As part of that effort, GSK NEXT has launched the Re/Wire Health Studio, an initiative that invites emerging consumer health and technology companies to partner with GSK's consumer division to provide better access to everyday health care, create seamless everyday health experiences, and improve health outcomes for consumers.

RewireHS_Color_RGB_Logo.jpg

The Re/Wire Health Studio is built to collaborate with startups focused on next generation diagnostic solutions that address evolving consumer needs. Each focus area is aligned with core ideas surrounding everyday health issues that are prevalent amongst consumers specifically related to:

  • Oral Health
  • Women's Health & Wellness
  • Mental Resilience

"If there's one thing the pandemic has taught us, it's that amazing solutions happen with the right collaborative spark. We're seeing huge disruption and partnership opportunities in the consumer health space and we're excited about fusing the trusted science and scale of GSK Consumer Healthcare with brilliant new thinkers and makers across everyday health," said GSK Vice President and Head of NEXT, Nick Tate.

The Studio invites applications from innovative growth- and early-stage companies with disruptive technologies that will shape the future of consumer health. GSK welcomes startups from around the world to apply, but must be capable and prepared to launch in the U.S. with a minimum viable product or service in development or in-market. The Studio will identify strategic opportunities for startups to partner with GSK and provide the selected Studio companies with the market opportunities, guidance, and partnerships to build momentum towards scaling globally.

R/GA Ventures will act as an operational partner in the Studio, contributing to the overall innovation strategy, startup selection, and nine-week Studio execution. The six startups selected will have access to R/GA's creative capital services with award-winning strategists, technologists, designers, and consultants to help them develop their businesses and prepare them for future milestones.

Startup applications to participate in the Studio are now open through September 20, 2021. The final cohort will be selected by October 11, 2021. The Studio will kick off in November 2021 and run through January 2022.

For more information about the Re/Wire Health Studio, please visit: rewirehealthstudio.com and follow @GSK and @rgaventures on Twitter.

About GSK NEXT
GSK NEXT is the strategic commercial growth engine for GSK Consumer Healthcare, focused on the creation and scaling of net-new product, service and platform businesses across everyday health.

About R/GA Ventures
R/GA Ventures helps industry leaders embrace disruption, connecting them with emerging startups, technologies and consumer behaviors to drive their businesses forward. Since 2013, R/GA Ventures has run 15 programs to date and has a portfolio of more than 90 companies across a variety of verticals. R/GA Ventures and R/GA are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations. Learn more at ventures.rga.com and by following @rgaventures.

favicon.png?sn=NY77988&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsk-next-launches-the-rewire-health-studio-with-rga-ventures-to-explore-and-scale-new-everyday-health-solutions-301357165.html

SOURCE R/GA Ventures

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY77988&Transmission_Id=202108171305PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY77988&DateId=20210817
