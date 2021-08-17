TEGNA Stations Win 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TEGNA Stations Win 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that its stations have won 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism, more than any other news organization. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“Delivering news that matters and speaks to the heart of each community is at the center of each and every one of our newsrooms,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “We are proud of our stations’ commitment to telling impactful stories about race and the social justice movement, COVID-19, and those that put today’s headlines into historical context.”

TEGNA stations KARE in Minneapolis, WWL in New Orleans and KUSA in Denver received awards in multiple categories. The prestigious Murrow Awards “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”

TEGNA stations’ National Edward R. Murrow Award winners are:

  • KARE – Minneapolis: Large Market Breaking News Coverage of “Minneapolis Unrest,” covering the widespread looting, rioting and arson in the Twin Cities area following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.
  • KARE – Minneapolis: Large Market Excellence in Video for “Holly & Greenie,” about the unique friendship formed between a Minnesota woman and a sunfish.
  • WWL – New Orleans: Large Market Digital Coverage of stories including COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana nursing homes, accidents resulting in death on floats during Mardi Gras and the history of the standoff between the Black Panthers and police in 1966.
  • WWL – New Orleans: Large Market Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for “The Talk,” a personal and intimate description of what it means to be Black in New Orleans. The project included a documentary, a virtual town hall and digital reporting.
  • KUSA – Denver: Large Market Excellence in Sound for “The Art of Surviving,” a look back at an unforgettable 2020 through the eyes of artists in the community.
  • KUSA – Denver: Large Market Sports Reporting for “That Lovin’ Feeling,” about a Colorado man who skied every month for more than 25 years.
  • WXIA – Atlanta: Large Market Hard News for “White Washed: The racial cleansing of Forsyth County,” for reporting on how Black residents were forced out of Forsyth County in 1912 and how the county memorialized the lynching that started it all.
  • KXTV – Sacramento: Large Market News Series for “FIRE–POWER–MONEY: California’s burning crisis and how it costs us all,” detailing how PG&E’s state regulators helped the company avoid accountability in the wake of crimes that sparked deadly fires.
  • WBIR – Knoxville: Small Market Digital Coverage of stories including one journalist’s first-hand experience participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, the first public school in the southeast to allow Black students in 1955 and trial coverage of a Thanksgiving 2016 murder.
  • WGRZ – Buffalo: Small Market Excellence in Writing for anchor Kate Welshofer’s storytelling of the Black Lives Matter movement, remembering September 11th and the anniversary of the Blizzard of 1977.

TEGNA stations were also honored with 86+Regional+Edward+R.+Murrow+Awards, including six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which were announced earlier this year.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005804r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005804/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment