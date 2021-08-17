TEGNA Stations Win 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that its stations have won 10 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism, more than any other news organization. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

“Delivering news that matters and speaks to the heart of each community is at the center of each and every one of our newsrooms,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “We are proud of our stations’ commitment to telling impactful stories about race and the social justice movement, COVID-19, and those that put today’s headlines into historical context.”

TEGNA stations KARE in Minneapolis, WWL in New Orleans and KUSA in Denver received awards in multiple categories. The prestigious Murrow Awards “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”

TEGNA stations’ National Edward R. Murrow Award winners are:

KARE – Minneapolis: Large Market Breaking News Coverage of “Minneapolis Unrest,” covering the widespread looting, rioting and arson in the Twin Cities area following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police.

KARE – Minneapolis: Large Market Excellence in Video for “Holly & Greenie,” about the unique friendship formed between a Minnesota woman and a sunfish.

WWL – New Orleans: Large Market Digital Coverage of stories including COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana nursing homes, accidents resulting in death on floats during Mardi Gras and the history of the standoff between the Black Panthers and police in 1966.

WWL – New Orleans: Large Market Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for “The Talk,” a personal and intimate description of what it means to be Black in New Orleans. The project included a documentary, a virtual town hall and digital reporting.

KUSA – Denver: Large Market Excellence in Sound for “The Art of Surviving,” a look back at an unforgettable 2020 through the eyes of artists in the community.

KUSA – Denver: Large Market Sports Reporting for “That Lovin’ Feeling,” about a Colorado man who skied every month for more than 25 years.

WXIA – Atlanta: Large Market Hard News for “White Washed: The racial cleansing of Forsyth County,” for reporting on how Black residents were forced out of Forsyth County in 1912 and how the county memorialized the lynching that started it all.

KXTV – Sacramento: Large Market News Series for “FIRE–POWER–MONEY: California’s burning crisis and how it costs us all,” detailing how PG&E’s state regulators helped the company avoid accountability in the wake of crimes that sparked deadly fires.

WBIR – Knoxville: Small Market Digital Coverage of stories including one journalist’s first-hand experience participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, the first public school in the southeast to allow Black students in 1955 and trial coverage of a Thanksgiving 2016 murder.

WGRZ – Buffalo: Small Market Excellence in Writing for anchor Kate Welshofer’s storytelling of the Black Lives Matter movement, remembering September 11th and the anniversary of the Blizzard of 1977.

TEGNA stations were also honored with 86+Regional+Edward+R.+Murrow+Awards, including six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which were announced earlier this year.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide.

