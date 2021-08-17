Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $28.1 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Facebook Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Zuckerberg (insider trades) sold 77,300 shares of FB on 08/13/2021 at an average price of $362.94 a share. The total sale was $28.1 million.
For the complete insider trading history of FB, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment