Prosight Management, LP Buys Haemonetics Corp, Exicure Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Prothena Corp PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: HAE, CNVY, KALV, RCM, IOVA, MTCR, QSI, ATIP, IRTC, EVH, CLOV, NUVB, OPCH, XFOR, RPHM, CANO,
- Added Positions: XCUR, ALBO, MORF, ARNA, ZGNX, ZBH, KZR, ALDX, CUE, GLPG, ASMB, LHCG, ORGO, SIOX,
- Reduced Positions: PRTA, AUPH, VRTX, OSCR, MDT, CLLS, EHC, ADMA, UNH, AKU, ONCR, MGTX, PRQR, APTO,
- Sold Out: BMY, INOV, CARA, SLDB, BEAM, ALXN, BAX, ODT,
For the details of Prosight Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosight+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prosight Management, LP
- Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 422,000 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.67%
- Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) - 295,080 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.22%
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 137,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.46%
- Haemonetics Corp (HAE) - 134,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 630,364 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Convey Holding Parent Inc (CNVY)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Convey Holding Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 410,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 181,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 171,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 138,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Metacrine Inc (MTCR)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Metacrine Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $2.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 869,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exicure Inc (XCUR)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Exicure Inc by 1205.07%. The purchase prices were between $1.46 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 3,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 295,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 1135.91%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 64,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 305,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 48.61%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89.Sold Out: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67.Sold Out: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.49 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.43.Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Reduced: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.72%. Prosight Management, LP still held 422,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.97%. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. Prosight Management, LP still held 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.34%. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Prosight Management, LP still held 27,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Prosight Management, LP still held 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 45.24%. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Prosight Management, LP still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cellectis SA (CLLS)
Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Cellectis SA by 37.61%. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Prosight Management, LP still held 86,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prosight Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Prosight Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prosight Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prosight Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prosight Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment