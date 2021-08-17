Prosight Management, LP Buys Haemonetics Corp, Exicure Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Prothena Corp PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: HAE, CNVY, KALV, RCM, IOVA, MTCR, QSI, ATIP, IRTC, EVH, CLOV, NUVB, OPCH, XFOR, RPHM, CANO,

HAE, CNVY, KALV, RCM, IOVA, MTCR, QSI, ATIP, IRTC, EVH, CLOV, NUVB, OPCH, XFOR, RPHM, CANO, Added Positions: XCUR, ALBO, MORF, ARNA, ZGNX, ZBH, KZR, ALDX, CUE, GLPG, ASMB, LHCG, ORGO, SIOX,

XCUR, ALBO, MORF, ARNA, ZGNX, ZBH, KZR, ALDX, CUE, GLPG, ASMB, LHCG, ORGO, SIOX, Reduced Positions: PRTA, AUPH, VRTX, OSCR, MDT, CLLS, EHC, ADMA, UNH, AKU, ONCR, MGTX, PRQR, APTO,

PRTA, AUPH, VRTX, OSCR, MDT, CLLS, EHC, ADMA, UNH, AKU, ONCR, MGTX, PRQR, APTO, Sold Out: BMY, INOV, CARA, SLDB, BEAM, ALXN, BAX, ODT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Haemonetics Corp, Exicure Inc, Convey Holding Parent Inc, Albireo Pharma Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Prothena Corp PLC, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosight Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Prosight Management, LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 422,000 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.67% Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) - 295,080 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.22% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 137,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.46% Haemonetics Corp (HAE) - 134,000 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 630,364 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Convey Holding Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.84 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 410,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 181,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 171,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 138,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Metacrine Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $2.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 869,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Exicure Inc by 1205.07%. The purchase prices were between $1.46 and $2.24, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 3,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 73.22%. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 295,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Morphic Holding Inc by 1135.91%. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 64,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 305,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 48.61%. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $146.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.49 and $5.53, with an estimated average price of $4.43.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 29.67%. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.72%. Prosight Management, LP still held 422,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.97%. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. Prosight Management, LP still held 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.34%. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.01%. Prosight Management, LP still held 27,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $20.51 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Prosight Management, LP still held 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 45.24%. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Prosight Management, LP still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prosight Management, LP reduced to a holding in Cellectis SA by 37.61%. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Prosight Management, LP still held 86,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.