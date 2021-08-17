Stonepine Capital Management, LLC Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, Angion Biomedica Corp

New Purchases: AMYT, ANGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amryt Pharma PLC, Angion Biomedica Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonepine+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 2,523,728 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) - 3,418,279 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Chiasma Inc (CHMA) - 4,940,273 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) - 2,450,193 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) - 422,310 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.99%. The holding were 2,523,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Angion Biomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 134,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.