Stonepine Capital Management, LLC Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, Angion Biomedica Corp

These are the top 5 holdings of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC
- Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 2,523,728 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) - 3,418,279 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.
- Chiasma Inc (CHMA) - 4,940,273 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) - 2,450,193 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) - 422,310 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.99%. The holding were 2,523,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Angion Biomedica Corp (ANGN)
Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Angion Biomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 134,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
