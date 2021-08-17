Logo
Compass Group Llc Buys Vitru, Patria Investments, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, XP Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compass Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vitru, Patria Investments, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Southern Copper Corp, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, XP Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, Cementos Pacasmayo SAA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Compass Group Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMPASS GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMPASS GROUP LLC
  1. Globant SA (GLOB) - 367,046 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%
  2. GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,101,184 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 1,098,807 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29%
  4. Vitru Ltd (VTRU) - 2,311,806 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.11%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,590 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.19%
New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 264,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 183,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $95.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vitru Ltd (VTRU)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vitru Ltd by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,311,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 300,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMPASS GROUP LLC. Also check out:

1. COMPASS GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMPASS GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMPASS GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMPASS GROUP LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
