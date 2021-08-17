Compass Group Llc Buys Vitru, Patria Investments, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, XP Inc

New Purchases: PAX, IFS, SCCO, BAP,

PAX, IFS, SCCO, BAP, Added Positions: VTRU, CPA, ASR,

VTRU, CPA, ASR, Reduced Positions: MELI, GLOB, PAGS, XP, VSTA, AFYA, ARCE, TV, ARCO, CPAC,

MELI, GLOB, PAGS, XP, VSTA, AFYA, ARCE, TV, ARCO, CPAC, Sold Out: 9IFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vitru, Patria Investments, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Southern Copper Corp, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Intercorp Financial Services Inc, XP Inc, Grupo Televisa SAB, Cementos Pacasmayo SAA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Compass Group Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMPASS GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Globant SA (GLOB) - 367,046 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1% GeoPark Ltd (GPRK) - 6,101,184 shares, 18.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 1,098,807 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.29% Vitru Ltd (VTRU) - 2,311,806 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.11% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,590 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.19%

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.7 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 264,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 183,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Group Llc initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01. The stock is now traded at around $95.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Vitru Ltd by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,311,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Group Llc added to a holding in Copa Holdings SA by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $75.18 and $88.47, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 300,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Group Llc sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.