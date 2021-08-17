All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: FLTR, D, XLE, XLF, DRIV, IFRA, XLV, LIT, XLU, REGN, UPS, RTX, RGLS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Co, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,568 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,046 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,698 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,825 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 28,402 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 142,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.901500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.751000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 41,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 788.50%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.037000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 45,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 121,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.