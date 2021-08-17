All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Dominion Energy Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Lowe's Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, General Electric Co, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/all+terrain+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,568 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 64,046 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,698 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,825 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
  5. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 28,402 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 142,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.901500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.751000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 41,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 788.50%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.037000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 45,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 121,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 63.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.130100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider