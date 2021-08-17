Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp, ATAI Life Sciences NV, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Pioneer Merger Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: WLTW, EQD, ATAI, MAPS, PACX, DISCK, SRNG, JCI, ADBE, FRON, LUV, BILI, MCW, CANO, LEAP, NGCA, SPKB, TMAC, MACU, ATVC, GIG, USM, GFX, WPCB, OPA, POND.U, TIOAU, DCRN, CAHC, QTS, SV, SVOK, MILE, SRAC, SWBK, NLITU, ROCR, AJAX, WPCA, MAAC, THMA, SGAM, VOSO, LIII, VPCC, LWAC, ENFA, FORE, XPOA, STWO, GMII,
- Added Positions: ROST, AJRD, KRE, PRCH,
- Reduced Positions: ABCL, GOOG, SE, LAMR, MIDD, SXT, MSFT, TTCF, PDAC, UEC, ALLY, NXE, ALXN, PNR, FTCV, CMPS, OMER, DNN, LVTX,
- Sold Out: VIPS, PACXU, SSPK, KSU, VNET, WDAY, SRNGU, NYT, CAT, WIX, MTN, FRONU, URI, XRX, JWS, CCX, TBA, KN, TMAC.U, ATVCU, ARYA, WPCB.U, CAPA, SNSE, WPCA.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Falcon Edge Capital LP
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 332,667 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ALXN) - 384,522 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 3,092,221 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,762 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17%
Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 332,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD)
Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 5,340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI)
Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 2,626,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 2,471,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX)
Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 4,449,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,506,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 88.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 278,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 856,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 502,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.Sold Out: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACXU)
Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.19.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.
