Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp, ATAI Life Sciences NV, Sells Vipshop Holdings, Pioneer Merger Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Falcon Edge Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp, ATAI Life Sciences NV, Pioneer Merger Corp, WM Technology Inc, sells Vipshop Holdings, Pioneer Merger Corp, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, Kansas City Southern, 21Vianet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Edge Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Falcon Edge Capital LP owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Falcon Edge Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/falcon+edge+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Falcon Edge Capital LP
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 332,667 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. (ALXN) - 384,522 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
  3. Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 3,092,221 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,762 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.17%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 332,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 5,340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ATAI Life Sciences NV (ATAI)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in ATAI Life Sciences NV. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 2,626,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 2,471,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 4,449,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Falcon Edge Capital LP initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,506,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 88.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 278,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 856,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Falcon Edge Capital LP added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 502,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: Pioneer Merger Corp (PACXU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Pioneer Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Falcon Edge Capital LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Falcon Edge Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Falcon Edge Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Falcon Edge Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Falcon Edge Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Falcon Edge Capital LP keeps buying
