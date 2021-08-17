Logo
Karpus Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Twelve Seas Investment Co II

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Karpus Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, sells DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karpus Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Karpus Management, Inc. owns 296 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Karpus Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karpus+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Karpus Management, Inc.
  1. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 12,620,407 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 392,896 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.33%
  3. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,485,675 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 326,027 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.24%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 522,299 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
New Purchase: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,342,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 398,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLV)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,173,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,001,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 246,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)

Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,939,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 326,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp by 670.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,671,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,282,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 392,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 894,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OCA Acquisition Corp (OCAX)

Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in OCA Acquisition Corp by 283.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,877,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $311.59 and $353.51, with an estimated average price of $336.82.

Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD)

Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $24.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Karpus Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Karpus Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Karpus Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Karpus Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Karpus Management, Inc. keeps buying
