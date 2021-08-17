Karpus Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Twelve Seas Investment Co II

- New Purchases: AIO, ESGV, TWLV, BREZ, SDY, BENE, GNRS, NIE, FOXW, VSGX, ADOC, VT, PSAG, VMAC, GLSPT, LCAP, ERES, ZNTE, VCKA, AMAO, RMM, RMM, LMAO, VHAQ, ASAX, LIVK, KWAC, GACQU, MCMJ, MLAC, NLITU, ADRA, ADRA, BSTZ, GCAC, GIG, OTRA, ADEX, CFVI, BLUW, FLME, GLAQ, OSTR, PAIC, ISLE, ISLE, WARR, BWAC, QFTA, TRCA, DKDCA, GBRG, ACKIT, MAQC, PZA, VENA, JEQ, ACBA, KINZ, RSF, RFM, RFM, VTAQ, AEF, ACAH, BMEZ, MQY, DWIN, GAPA, PTK, HYAC, HYAC, AMHC, VTEB, BITE, BITE, EAC, EVOJ, RMI, RMI, ARRW, PUCK, BLE, HERA, TVAC, BOAS, IPVI, MPAC, NNY, AURC, IPVF, ATSPU, BHSE, CCAC, DHBC, IGNY, ADF, AEAC, BTAQ, ISAA, LWAC, MBAC, OCA, RXRA, TCAC, BRPM, CAS, CEV, ESM, LJAQ, TINV, ZGYH, GHAC, ANZU, BNY, BRLI, DUNE, FSNB, MACQ, MDH, MACA, ROCR, TACA, ADER, AFB, ATA, BIOT, BYTS, GLBL, GLBL, CFV, CHPM, CVII, CLAS, CLAA, CND, CPTK, FORE, FTAA, HHLA, IPVA, MGU, MACU, MACC, MON, NRAC, NSTD, NXU, ORCL, SFTW, PEP, PMVC, PPGH, PMGM, RCLF, SOR, TWNI, THCA, LATN, AOD, ATSPT, EPWR, GSAQ, GRCY, ITQ,
- Added Positions: IVV, AGAC, VGK, VOO, BND, OCAX, BLV, VB, IEUR, YSAC, VEA, VTI, EWJ, ENPC, EFV, TMTS, MNP, VTN, AGG, LNFA, TMKR, BSV, ASAQ, BCAC, IWB, VPL, EWC, VBR, INKA, IWM, WIW, EWY, HCCC, TWN, VOSO,
- Reduced Positions: DNP, NAD, TWLVU, VUG, RQI, HNW, PSAGU, MYI, IIM, NRK, EIM, BOE, BGY, MYN, FAM, IGD, MHN, CII, ETG, KTF, SHM, NEA, JCE, EVM, GDV, GRX, WIA, MIN, EFG, NAN, BFZ, GF, MSFT, NIQ, IQI, MCHI, MGF, JOF, SCD, RCHG, WARR.U, MFL, CPSR, ENX, NUO, RMT, ADX, NHF, ENFA, MVF, BSN, DIS, DTF, HD, HPX, SUB, VPV, PG, ACWI, ACWX, KAIR, MYJ, MYC, MCA, IIF, NAAC,
- Sold Out: AGAC.U, LII, LEGO, ETY, VBK, HTD, EXG, CFVIU, FLME.U, MEN, USA, BSE, EVT, HYACU, HYACU, GIGGU, RMI, RMI, BBF, HERAU, BOAS.U, CHI, IPVIU, KIIIU, NYV, IDE, BRPMU, NID, IPVF.U, EOI, DHBCU, MBAC.U, TCACU, RXRAU, ESM.U, MDH.U, NRACU, MAAC, VGM, INSI, FSNB.U, MACQU, ANZUU, FFA, TWNI.U, CLAA.U, GLBLU, FOREU, ACII.U, MUE, PAYX, KMB, SQ, JNJ, AON, GHACU, NXU.U, XOM, JPM, LOW, NUE, AAPL, IPVA.U, VKI, PMGMU, NSTD.U, VBF, GAM, MMU, MYF, EVN, MAV, V, NOVT, FTAAU, GLEO, RCLFU, CVII.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, CAHC, ITQRU,
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income (NRK) - 12,620,407 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 392,896 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.33%
- Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 1,485,675 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 326,027 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.24%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 522,299 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,342,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 398,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLV)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,173,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp (BREZ)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,001,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 246,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Karpus Management, Inc. initiated holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,939,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 326,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp by 670.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,671,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,282,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 392,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 894,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OCA Acquisition Corp (OCAX)
Karpus Management, Inc. added to a holding in OCA Acquisition Corp by 283.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,877,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $311.59 and $353.51, with an estimated average price of $336.82.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.64 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.85.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.57.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.Sold Out: John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD)
Karpus Management, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $25.68, with an estimated average price of $24.4.
