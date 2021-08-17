Logo
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company High Pines Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Apple Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pines+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,692 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.30%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 168,125 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.22%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 106,053 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.55%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 51,405 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,268 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 43,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 13,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $352.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 344.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 106,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.30%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 37,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 168,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

