High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: VCSH, VTI, DIA, XOM, ITW,
- Added Positions: VONG, VOO, VEA, VTV, AMZN, GOOG, WMT, BRK.B, HD, BND, ALL, ISRG, NVDA, VTEB, FB, JPM, TJX, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, JNJ, TSLA, MSFT, CCF, VOE, V, GOOGL, UNH, IJR, VO,
- Sold Out: TMO, EFAV, AMAT, ADI,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,692 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.30%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 168,125 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.22%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 106,053 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 344.55%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 51,405 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,268 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 43,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 13,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $352.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 344.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 106,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.30%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $406.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 37,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 168,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
