Johnson Financial Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Lam Research Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Amdocs

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Racine, WI, based Investment company Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Cigna Corp, Fidelity National Financial Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Amdocs, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. owns 784 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 793,665 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 3,976,035 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
  3. Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) - 1,632,513 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 224,843 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  5. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,052,466 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.26%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.059000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 235.48%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 125.39%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $210.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 13349.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 73.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johnson Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
