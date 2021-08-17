Johnson Financial Group, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Lam Research Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Amdocs

- New Purchases: BIZD, CATH, RF, STLD, JEF, ICLN, AMD, MPWR, AMC, LITE, ZM, ARKF, ARKQ, GNMA, KRMA, AMN, ASX, AMX, AIG, AMWD, AU, NLY, BIDU, BCPC, BBVA, BBD, ITUB, B, BHE, CACI, CTS, CASS, CPK, COKE, FIX, ABEV, INGR, BAP, DBD, DIOD, DOV, RDY, ENS, FOE, FMX, FWRD, FELE, GIII, GTY, ASR, HDB, HRL, IBN, IDA, IART, IFF, JJSF, J, KT, KFRC, KB, KFY, LHCG, LZB, LFUS, MGM, TAP, MOV, NCR, JWN, OGE, ONB, OMCL, OKE, TLK, PCAR, PBR, PHG, PXD, PB, DORM, RDN, WRK, ROP, ONTO, SAP, SKM, ATCO, SIGI, SIMO, SMP, EQNR, STC, SF, SYKE, TSM, TTEK, TKC, UMBF, AUB, UBSI, UMC, UTL, ANTM, ZBH, RDS.B, SHG, ADX, GDV, KALU, WNS, ICFI, EXLS, MLCO, SQM, AWK, TDC, HOLI, EC, LEA, SPSC, FN, TAL, PCRX, YNDX, VER, AMBA, MMI, MC, JD, BOOT, DEA, OLLI, CSWI, VINO, MEDP, ADNT, GDS, DOGZ, PAGS, FTCH, WF, WF, ALC, UBER, KTB, DKNG, ACIC, RBLX, OTLY, OGN, ASHR, BIL, BNDX, CUT, DEMZ, DIAL, DRW, FPE, FUTY, HYEM, IEO, IHI, INFL, JNK, KBWD, MLPA, MOO, PFFD, PICK, PSP, QAI, QYLD, REM, ROOF, SCHP, SPLV, USCI, VRP, WTMF,
- Added Positions: ACWX, IVV, MSFT, BTZ, CSCO, IEFA, JNJ, CI, FNF, INTC, MFC, ADBE, ALL, AAPL, CAH, CAT, C, GVI, VTIP, T, AMZN, GS, MRK, NRG, NVDA, PH, PFE, SNA, IEMG, AES, AMAT, BBY, COST, DE, EOG, EMR, XOM, GRMN, LODE, ITW, JPM, MGEE, MU, PPG, PG, REGN, SYY, UNP, VZ, WBA, WFC, GM, MPC, ABBV, MRVI, BSV, DSI, IJH, IJR, VEU, CB, AMSC, ASB, BHP, GOLD, BIIB, BWA, CVS, CNI, COF, CME, CTXS, CLX, CMCSA, VALE, CAG, COP, ED, DEO, D, EMN, EIX, EA, ENB, EPD, FFIV, FDS, F, GPC, GILD, GOOGL, HUM, INFY, JKHY, JCI, KAI, MDLZ, MRO, MCD, SPGI, MBWM, MET, NFLX, NEM, NXST, OSK, PKG, NTR, LIN, PGR, RIO, ROK, ROL, ROST, SSB, SHW, SWKS, SCCO, SBUX, SNPS, TPL, UAL, VRSN, WAB, WY, WEC, MA, MELI, CLRB, AVGO, KMI, ZTS, CDW, CFG, LW, VICI, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, PLTR, BND, IGSB, GLD, NOBL, PFF, SCHE, SCHF, SHY, VNQI, VT,
- Reduced Positions: ORCC, RNP, SPY, NUV, IWM, IWB, LRCX, VLO, DOX, IWF, EFA, BK, SCHW, CMI, ETN, USB, AGG, TGT, PSX, USMV, VTI, CHKP, DUK, HAE, IPG, NWL, BKNG, WMT, NOW, EWW, IWD, MUB, MMM, AMT, CBRE, CSX, KO, DHI, FAST, HD, HON, NUE, ORCL, PAYX, PEP, QCOM, RHI, SEIC, TROW, UL, DIS, NVG, V, DG, NCBS, GOOG, BABA, IWN, IWR, IWV, PCEF, QQQ, SCHX, SDY, VIG, VOE, VOX, XLE, AOS, ABT, ACN, ATVI, APD, MO, AEP, AMP, APH, AGO, ADP, BAC, BDX, BLK, BMY, CDNS, CNC, CVX, CL, COO, CCK, DHR, UFS, LLY, EXAS, EXC, NEE, FDX, FLEX, GIS, GSK, HSIC, IBM, ITT, INTU, SJM, KR, LMT, LOW, MDT, MS, VTRS, NTAP, NKE, NSC, ORLY, ODFL, PPL, PSA, PWR, SIVB, CRM, SO, SYK, TXN, TSN, RTX, WM, WAL, ZBRA, EBAY, DAL, FTNT, TSLA, PANW, PNR, FANG, ICLR, NOMD, KHC, DUSA, EMB, FNDF, GUNR, MDY, SCHG, SPYV, TOTL, VB, VBR, VNQ, VOO, VTV, VYM, XLK, XLV,
- Sold Out: IAU, GE, HAS, LQD, CHPT, CHPT, VDC, SIL, QFIN, BAB, IBB, IVOL, PGF, PGX, AQMS, SPDW, UNG, UVXY, VHT, VPL, NIO, AEZS, NEP, TMX, ZNGA, LDOS, JPC, XEL, STKL, STX, OHI, MRVL, BAM, ANSS, ABEO,
For the details of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 793,665 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 3,976,035 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) - 1,632,513 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 224,843 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,052,466 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.26%
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.54 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $16.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.059000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 235.48%. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 125.39%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $210.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 41,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 13349.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 73.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.
