EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Anthem Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, APO, AMYT, CVE,
- Added Positions: ANTM, ARMK, DISH, QSR, PSMT, AON, TAC,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, FIS, IFF, MIDD, SATS, ORLY, FLS, BERY, AMG, MFC, UNVR, CSX, FNV, MSI, OR, TD, GIL, CP, SU, CNQ,
- Sold Out: OC, ENB,
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 7,055,339 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 15,643,163 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 30,227,766 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 46,969,363 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 12,786,163 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,470,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 3,027,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,277,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 153.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $379.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,326,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aramark (ARMK)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Aramark by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,933,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,201,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.
