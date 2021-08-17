EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Anthem Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: BABA, APO, AMYT, CVE,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Anthem Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Aramark, DISH Network Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Owens-Corning Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, EchoStar Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.. As of 2021Q2, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $13.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 7,055,339 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 15,643,163 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% CSX Corp (CSX) - 30,227,766 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 46,969,363 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 12,786,163 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,470,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 3,027,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Amryt Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $10.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,277,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 153.69%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $379.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,326,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Aramark by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,933,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,201,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.