Spruce House Investment Management Llc Buys AppLovin Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Latch Inc, Sells Colliers International Group Inc

For the details of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spruce+house+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,800,000 shares, 36.17% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,963,463 shares, 28.55% of the total portfolio.
- Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 4,225,143 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.2%
- Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 2,358,904 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 2,800,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Latch Inc (LTCH)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 10,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,047,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Spruce House Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 733.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment