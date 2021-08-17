Spruce House Investment Management Llc Buys AppLovin Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Latch Inc, Sells Colliers International Group Inc

New Purchases: APP, LTCH, GLBE, SQSP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AppLovin Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Latch Inc, Global E Online, Squarespace Inc, sells Colliers International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spruce House Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Spruce House Investment Management Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wayfair Inc (W) - 4,800,000 shares, 36.17% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,963,463 shares, 28.55% of the total portfolio. Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) - 4,225,143 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.2% Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 2,358,904 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. AppLovin Corp (APP) - 2,800,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $88.22, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 2,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Latch Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 10,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,047,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Spruce House Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 733.33%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.