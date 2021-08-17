Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Navient Corp, Anterix Inc

Added Positions: AAWW, PCG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Navient Corp, Anterix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $893 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 32,904,288 shares, 37.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,187,000 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,044,954 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.08% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,350,000 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3283.46% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 400,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 3283.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $75.58, with an estimated average price of $69.87. The stock is now traded at around $76.893000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.99%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Anterix Inc. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50.