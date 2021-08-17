Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. Buys Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Navient Corp, Anterix Inc

For the details of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sixth+street+partners+management+company%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 32,904,288 shares, 37.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.23%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 2,187,000 shares, 21.23% of the total portfolio.
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,044,954 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.08%
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,350,000 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3283.46%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 400,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 3283.46%. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $75.58, with an estimated average price of $69.87. The stock is now traded at around $76.893000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.99%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1.Sold Out: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. sold out a holding in Anterix Inc. The sale prices were between $45.95 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $50.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment