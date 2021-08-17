Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: ESML,
- Added Positions: IVV, VEA, BNDX, IEF, IJH, VMBS, IGIB, ESGU, IJR, MUB, ESGD, IGSB, VYM, VYMI,
For the details of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+invest+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 367,672 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,659,419 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 298,515 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,309,814 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.61%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 614,960 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.08%
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 173,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 122,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.
