Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ally Invest Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Invest Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $721 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+invest+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 367,672 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,659,419 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 298,515 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,309,814 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.61%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 614,960 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.08%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 48,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 173,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 122,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 67,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ally Invest Advisors Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider