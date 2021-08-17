Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, LivaNova PLC, Carvana Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Synchrony Financial

- New Purchases: UBER, LIVN, CMLTU, CMII, GAMCU, KPLT, EPWR.U,
- Added Positions: CVNA, FB, USFD, FLEX,
- Reduced Positions: NUAN, SYF, ATUS, NWSA,
- Sold Out: BABA, PRCH, DELL, CMLF,
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 6,509,439 shares, 25.19% of the total portfolio.
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 27,835,500 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio.
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 14,950,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio.
- US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 5,624,500 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.57%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 600,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45%
Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.873300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 890,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLTU)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMII)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMCU)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09.
