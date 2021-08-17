Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, LivaNova PLC, Carvana Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Synchrony Financial

New Purchases: UBER, LIVN, CMLTU, CMII, GAMCU, KPLT, EPWR.U,

UBER, LIVN, CMLTU, CMII, GAMCU, KPLT, EPWR.U, Added Positions: CVNA, FB, USFD, FLEX,

CVNA, FB, USFD, FLEX, Reduced Positions: NUAN, SYF, ATUS, NWSA,

NUAN, SYF, ATUS, NWSA, Sold Out: BABA, PRCH, DELL, CMLF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, LivaNova PLC, Carvana Co, Facebook Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Synchrony Financial, Altice USA Inc, Porch Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sachem Head Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Sachem Head Capital Management LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 6,509,439 shares, 25.19% of the total portfolio. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 27,835,500 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio. Olin Corp (OLN) - 14,950,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 5,624,500 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.57% Facebook Inc (FB) - 600,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45%

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.873300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 890,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09.