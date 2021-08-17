Logo
Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, LivaNova PLC, Carvana Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Synchrony Financial

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Sachem Head Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, LivaNova PLC, Carvana Co, Facebook Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuance Communications Inc, Synchrony Financial, Altice USA Inc, Porch Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sachem Head Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Sachem Head Capital Management LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sachem+head+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sachem Head Capital Management LP
  1. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 6,509,439 shares, 25.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 27,835,500 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. Olin Corp (OLN) - 14,950,000 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 5,624,500 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.57%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 600,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.873300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in LivaNova PLC. The purchase prices were between $73.44 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 890,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLTU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.158200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMII)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golden Arrow Merger Corp (GAMCU)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 105.71%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $352.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sachem Head Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Sachem Head Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sachem Head Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sachem Head Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sachem Head Capital Management LP keeps buying
