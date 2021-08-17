General Atlantic Llc Buys DLocal, Alignment Healthcare Inc, Squarespace Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, Opendoor Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DLO, ALHC, SQSP, ALKT, ABNB, YOU, IMCR, CNTA, ADAG,

DLO, ALHC, SQSP, ALKT, ABNB, YOU, IMCR, CNTA, ADAG, Reduced Positions: OSH, OPEN,

OSH, OPEN, Sold Out: FUTU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DLocal, Alignment Healthcare Inc, Squarespace Inc, Alkami Technology Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Futu Holdings, Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic Llc. As of 2021Q2, General Atlantic Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 61,384,475 shares, 25.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 62,402,180 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. New Position XP Inc (XP) - 46,202,650 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 76,328,615 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Squarespace Inc (SQSP) - 22,361,073 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.19%. The holding were 62,402,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 76,328,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 22,361,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 18,729,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 2,855,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $46.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 9,285,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Atlantic Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.