General Atlantic Llc Buys DLocal, Alignment Healthcare Inc, Squarespace Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, Opendoor Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company General Atlantic Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DLocal, Alignment Healthcare Inc, Squarespace Inc, Alkami Technology Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Futu Holdings, Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic Llc. As of 2021Q2, General Atlantic Llc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+atlantic+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
  1. Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 61,384,475 shares, 25.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58%
  2. DLocal Ltd (DLO) - 62,402,180 shares, 23.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. XP Inc (XP) - 46,202,650 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) - 76,328,615 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Squarespace Inc (SQSP) - 22,361,073 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.19%. The holding were 62,402,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.62%. The holding were 76,328,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Squarespace Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.65 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 22,361,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 18,729,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 2,855,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $46.323300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 9,285,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

General Atlantic Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC. Also check out:

1. GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC keeps buying
