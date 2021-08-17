Logo
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys MediaAlpha Inc, Latham Group Inc, Olo Inc, Sells , CoreLogic Inc, The Trade Desk Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MediaAlpha Inc, Latham Group Inc, Olo Inc, Landstar System Inc, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, sells , CoreLogic Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Morningstar Inc, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 579 stocks with a total value of $40.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kayne+anderson+rudnick+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 5,825,759 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  2. Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 6,754,563 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  3. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 4,628,589 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87%
  4. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 4,563,543 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  5. Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 4,785,179 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.78%
New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,435,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Latham Group Inc (SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,569,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,353,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $180.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 194,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 727,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 771,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Landstar System Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,566,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 433.20%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $71.56, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,121,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CorVel Corp (CRVL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in CorVel Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $134.3, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,848,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $50.16 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $51.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,790,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $441.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 342,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $277.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 331,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96.

Sold Out: First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
