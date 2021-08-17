Ally Financial Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

New Purchases: VEA, FXI, VGK, C, INTC, CMCSA, IBB, MS, DLTR, AVGO, AXP, BKNG, MET, F, WDAY, BF.B, VWAGY, WYNN, OGN,

Detroit, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Facebook Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ally Financial Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $996 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,282,000 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 651,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.39% Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 620,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,975 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 210,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 651,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.530800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $178.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.