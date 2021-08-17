Logo
Ally Financial Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Detroit, MI, based Investment company Ally Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Facebook Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ally Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ally Financial Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $996 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ally Financial Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ally+financial+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ally Financial Inc.
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 1,282,000 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 651,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.39%
  3. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 620,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.35%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,975 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 210,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 133,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Ally Financial Inc. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 651,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $149.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.530800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $178.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Ally Financial Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ally Financial Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ally Financial Inc.. Also check out:

1. Ally Financial Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ally Financial Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ally Financial Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ally Financial Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
