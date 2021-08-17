Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Baidu Inc, Peridot Acquisition Corp, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, KB Financial Group Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: BIDU, PDAC,

BIDU, PDAC, Added Positions: ICLN,

ICLN, Reduced Positions: GDX,

GDX, Sold Out: PBR, KB, NTLA, SQ, BEAM, CRSP,

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Peridot Acquisition Corp, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, KB Financial Group Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Square Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owns 41 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brevan+howard+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 1,000,000 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,000,000 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 800,000 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 500,000 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 970,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 165,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KB Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.9 and $53.15, with an estimated average price of $49.91.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66.

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54.