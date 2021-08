Ancora Advisors, LLC Buys Green Plains Inc, Natixis SA, EOG Resources Inc, Sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Eagle Materials Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc

Cleveland, X1, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Green Plains Inc, Natixis SA, EOG Resources Inc, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Eagle Materials Inc, MDU Resources Group Inc, Arcosa Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ancora Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ancora Advisors, LLC owns 1930 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - 3,493,586 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Forward Air Corp (FWRD) - 1,845,253 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 315,315 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 630,546 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,784 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Natixis SA. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $4.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 4,484,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Information Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $6.06, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 895,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 160,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 859,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Golden Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.27, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 80,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 191611.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 728,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 185774.29%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 130,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 192.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 673,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 590,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,659,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC added to a holding in L.B. Foster Co by 453.26%. The purchase prices were between $16.06 and $19.36, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 330,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $9.6.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Ancora Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co. The sale prices were between $5.22 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $5.27.