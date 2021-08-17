Harbourvest Partners Llc Buys Monday.Com, Bright Health Group Inc, Farfetch, Sells SolarWinds Corp, Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc

New Purchases: MNDY, BHG, FTCH, WHD, DELL, CVRX, UPST, IBRX, PGNY, TENB, ROOT, PATH, ABCL, NRIX, ACVA, BILL, ALGS,

MNDY, BHG, FTCH, WHD, DELL, CVRX, UPST, IBRX, PGNY, TENB, ROOT, PATH, ABCL, NRIX, ACVA, BILL, ALGS, Added Positions: ZUO, JNCE, RPTX,

ZUO, JNCE, RPTX, Reduced Positions: RBLX, NARI, EB, OYST, RAPT,

RBLX, NARI, EB, OYST, RAPT, Sold Out: SWI, SNOW, DDOG, DASH, CRWD, NET, SPT, MRNS, FROG, AM,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Monday.Com, Bright Health Group Inc, Farfetch, Cactus Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, sells SolarWinds Corp, Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, Roblox Corp, Inari Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbourvest Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harbourvest Partners Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $921 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,062,126 shares, 36.43% of the total portfolio. Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 1,227,874 shares, 29.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 4,217,715 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 3,063,505 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 986,878 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $296.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.83%. The holding were 1,227,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 4,217,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 442,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 392,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 67,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 213,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 299,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 167.28%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.