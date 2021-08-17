Harbourvest Partners Llc Buys Monday.Com, Bright Health Group Inc, Farfetch, Sells SolarWinds Corp, Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Harbourvest Partners Llc Buys Monday.Com, Bright Health Group Inc, Farfetch, Sells SolarWinds Corp, Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Harbourvest Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Monday.Com, Bright Health Group Inc, Farfetch, Cactus Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, sells SolarWinds Corp, Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, Roblox Corp, Inari Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbourvest Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Harbourvest Partners Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $921 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbourvest+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC
  1. Wayfair Inc (W) - 1,062,126 shares, 36.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 1,227,874 shares, 29.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bright Health Group Inc (BHG) - 4,217,715 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 3,063,505 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
  5. Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 986,878 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $296.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.83%. The holding were 1,227,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 4,217,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 442,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cactus Inc (WHD)

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Cactus Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 392,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $97.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 67,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVRx Inc (CVRX)

Harbourvest Partners Llc initiated holding in CVRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 213,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 82.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 299,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE)

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Jounce Therapeutics Inc by 167.28%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 53,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Harbourvest Partners Llc added to a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Harbourvest Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider