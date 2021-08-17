King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Ansys Inc, Sells , Becton, Dickinson and Co, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: VOT, WOOF, STMP, VBK, VBR, ALKT, TGI, TSEM, DIA, FDN, OGN, TDUP, IBMK, ATEC, GPRO, QQQM, ESI, LUMN, SCHJ, DOW, WDAY, CC, PRAH, BABA, NEP, BGSF, MPLX, GSIT, CARR, ABNB, DFAC, DFND, DFUS, FNDC, HYG, IBMJ, IBML, OPER, PAVE, RSP, RYT, SDY, MNST, NFLX, MS, MXIM, LEG, IRM, ILMN, HSY, WELL, PEAK, NVO, GPC, EXPD, EQR, DLR, NNN, CME, CERN, BCE, VLO, CG, LYB, AEP, WU, HBI, BBL, EBAY, WHR, PNR, TSM, TROW, SLF, TRV, OKE, OMC, OHI, OXY,
- Added Positions: TDY, AXON, ANSS, SPT, INTC, AMT, COG, EL, SYK, NWL, GNRC, MGY, QCOM, CRM, ALC, AXP, CRL, CVX, COP, GNTX, IEX, ROK, WCN, V, XYL, AKAM, AVID, DD, NVDA, ORCL, SLG, DIS, WHG, VRSK, KMI, ABBV, LPRO, ACN, RAMP, CSCO, CMA, CNX, CCI, CMI, DE, DLX, DVN, DEO, DUK, EMR, GILD, GBCI, GS, GHM, IBM, LMT, NKE, PAYX, PXD, REGN, SEIC, SBUX, TXN, UPS, BR, PM, AVGO, BCOV, FB, MGNI, ALRM, NTNX, ECVT, SPY, VTI, CB, A, ALGN, ALL, MO, AIG, AME, ADI, NLY, ADSK, AVY, BP, BXS, BLKB, BLK, BA, BLDR, CVS, C, CMCSA, DCI, DOV, EXP, EGAN, EPD, NEE, FARO, FDX, FSS, FEIM, GRMN, GD, GEL, HAS, HPQ, HXL, TT, IP, IVAC, JCI, KLAC, KEX, LRCX, LTRX, MMP, MMC, MCD, MRCY, MET, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NUE, OMCL, PNC, ARGO, PRFT, PAA, BKNG, KWR, QMCO, RJF, QUMU, SBAC, SLB, SBGI, SON, LUV, TGT, UNH, OSPN, VZ, WFC, YUM, DZSI, ET, MA, BX, DFS, TEL, MAIN, MSCI, CFX, AGNC, IOVA, SREV, PSX, NOW, FANG, MODN, NVEE, WK, FSV, NTRA, LITE, CSWI, BALY, TWLO, YUMC, KRP, CLDR, APPN, DMTK, ROKU, ALTR, NMRK, SONO, TMDX, CSTL, SDC, ACWX, AGG, GLD, IJH, IJS, PFF, RPV, SCHD, VB, VCSH, VEU, VTEB, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, PKI, KMB, BDX, GOOGL, MSFT, RAVN, MMM, ABT, ADBE, BMY, TMO, CMP, PCH, SFNC, VMI, ENV, ITOT, AMGN, TFC, BRK.B, CTXS, CL, LLY, XOM, LHX, MDLZ, MDT, PFE, STAA, TTC, ZION, PGTI, TGH, RCM, FRPT, BKI, WING, PINS, PGNY, PLD, ALG, ADP, BOKF, BLL, B, BC, CAT, CNP, FIS, CERS, CIEN, COST, DLTR, ETN, FICO, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MAR, MUR, VTRS, NXST, ORLY, PCAR, PRU, PHM, POOL, SIVB, SEE, SBSI, SM, SYY, TREX, RTX, WM, WSO, XLNX, ZBRA, NEO, NUV, FSLR, TMUS, LLNW, DG, CHTR, SPSC, TSLA, LPLA, HZNP, CONE, MUSA, CHGG, QTWO, FIVN, VBTX, OLLI, LSXMK, FTV, MEDP, GSHD, RPAY, REYN, DNB, BND, BOND, IGIB, IJR, IVV, IWD, IWF, IWS, OEF, QQQ, VEA, XAR, XLK, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: FLIR, RP, EBS, MDLA, LPSN, AZPN, CHDN, GE, MTSC, TJX, UBS, RNG, PAYC, RXT, VNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,137,511 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,883,297 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 210,329 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,067,670 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 914,607 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $326.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.482300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 398,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $276.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 978.41%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 377,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 911.61%. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $182.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 181,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 117.58%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 140,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,285,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $285.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FLIR)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.1.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.
