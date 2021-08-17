Logo
King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Ansys Inc, Sells , Becton, Dickinson and Co, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company King Luther Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Ansys Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Intel Corp, sells , Becton, Dickinson and Co, RealPage Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Raven Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Luther Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 609 stocks with a total value of $20.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/king+luther+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,137,511 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,883,297 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 210,329 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,067,670 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 914,607 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.28 and $213.54, with an estimated average price of $196.05. The stock is now traded at around $326.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $239.482300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 398,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $276.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 978.41%. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $455.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 377,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 911.61%. The purchase prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99. The stock is now traded at around $182.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 181,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 117.58%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 140,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,152,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,285,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $285.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $23.86 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $28.68.

Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.1.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
