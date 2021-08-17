Formula Growth Ltd Buys ViacomCBS Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Formula Growth Ltd Buys ViacomCBS Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Formula Growth Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Progyny Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Dillard's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formula Growth Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Formula Growth Ltd owns 148 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORMULA GROWTH LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formula+growth+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORMULA GROWTH LTD
  1. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 565,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.86%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 111,149 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.80%
  3. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 456,332 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,610,945 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. Crocs Inc (CROX) - 174,060 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.98%
New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.89 and $99.33, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Lion Electric Co (LEV)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in The Lion Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.693400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 284,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 222.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 417.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 191,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 111,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 395.35%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 174,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 239.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.667200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 269,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORMULA GROWTH LTD. Also check out:

1. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORMULA GROWTH LTD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider