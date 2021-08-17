Formula Growth Ltd Buys ViacomCBS Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: PGNY, TRMR, PLCE, DKNG, LEV, TLS, SFT, KPLT, STKL, SWIR, ZIP, BGCP, COIN, ADUS, SNSE,
- Added Positions: VIAC, GDS, BABA, PINS, CROX, NCLH, RNG, DVN, ZEN, SYNH, SPLK, EVH, PD, JD, NIO, PDD, RLGY, UA, DESP, ROOT, BBSI, HOLX, PRG, KIDS, TVTY, SE, BIDU, LPSN, LRN, DBD, PHR, TAP, PSFE, TGI,
- Reduced Positions: MU, CNDT, ADT, MLHR, AVYA, DBX, NEWR, DFIN, VIRT, TWLO, MDLA, CASA, DOCU, TTEK, ASGN, ONEW, REKR, DXC, STAA, IVC, BOOT, AMSC, SMAR,
- Sold Out: NUAN, SPG, KLIC, DDS, CLDR, THS, VAC, PAE, BBIO, NVDA, TSN, FSRV, CNXC, SLB, BOX, CSTE, AHCO, ACI, OKTA, AAOI, TCOM, BW, XPEV, MCS, VERX, BNFT, YUMC, VNQ, BMBL,
For the details of FORMULA GROWTH LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formula+growth+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FORMULA GROWTH LTD
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 565,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.86%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 111,149 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.80%
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 456,332 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,610,945 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Crocs Inc (CROX) - 174,060 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.98%
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.89 and $99.33, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Lion Electric Co (LEV)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in The Lion Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.693400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 284,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 222.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 417.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 191,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 111,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 395.35%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 174,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 239.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.667200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 269,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of FORMULA GROWTH LTD. Also check out:
1. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORMULA GROWTH LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORMULA GROWTH LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment