Formula Growth Ltd Buys ViacomCBS Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Progyny Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Dillard's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formula Growth Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Formula Growth Ltd owns 148 stocks with a total value of $725 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 565,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.86% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 111,149 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.80% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 456,332 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 1,610,945 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 174,060 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.98%

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Tremor International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.89 and $99.33, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in The Lion Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.693400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 284,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 222.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 417.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 191,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 78.80%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 111,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 395.35%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 106,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 44.98%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $139.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 174,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 239.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.667200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 269,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Formula Growth Ltd sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $44.52 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $49.43.