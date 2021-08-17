Logo
VR Adviser, LLC Buys Instil Bio Inc, Graphite Bio Inc, GH Research PLC, Sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company VR Adviser, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Instil Bio Inc, Graphite Bio Inc, GH Research PLC, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VR Adviser, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Adviser, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+adviser%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Adviser, LLC
  1. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 6,865,076 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 4,563,962 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67%
  3. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 16,047,286 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  4. Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) - 1,612,617 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) - 2,641,809 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.09%. The holding were 6,865,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 1,612,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GH Research PLC (GHRS)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in GH Research PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,275,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 976,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,127,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Provention Bio Inc (PRVB)

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Provention Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 2,902,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,387,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,563,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CNST)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Sold Out: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.

Sold Out: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA)

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of VR Adviser, LLC.

1. VR Adviser, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VR Adviser, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VR Adviser, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VR Adviser, LLC keeps buying
