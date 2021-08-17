VR Adviser, LLC Buys Instil Bio Inc, Graphite Bio Inc, GH Research PLC, Sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: TIL, GRPH, GHRS, CGEM, CNTA, PRVB, CVRX, RAPT, AKYA, HARP, CATB,

TIL, GRPH, GHRS, CGEM, CNTA, PRVB, CVRX, RAPT, AKYA, HARP, CATB, Added Positions: RLMD, ACRS,

RLMD, ACRS, Reduced Positions: TRIL, ACET, KROS, ATHA, VTGN,

TRIL, ACET, KROS, ATHA, VTGN, Sold Out: CNST, SNDX, APTO, EYPT, TSHA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Instil Bio Inc, Graphite Bio Inc, GH Research PLC, Cullinan Oncology Inc, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells , Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adicet Bio Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Adviser, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VR Adviser, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Adviser, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+adviser%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 6,865,076 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) - 4,563,962 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.67% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) - 16,047,286 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH) - 1,612,617 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) - 2,641,809 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.09%. The holding were 6,865,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 1,612,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in GH Research PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,275,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 976,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,127,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC initiated holding in Provention Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $5.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 2,902,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,387,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC added to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $13.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,563,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $18.46.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

VR Adviser, LLC sold out a holding in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.96.