Continental Grain Co Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2021Q2, Continental Grain Co owns 8 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bunge Ltd (BG) - 2,831,204 shares, 71.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27% Alico Inc (ALCO) - 827,968 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 159,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.37% Ball Corp (BLL) - 156,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) - 10,649,068 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.

Continental Grain Co added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.