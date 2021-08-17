Continental Grain Co Buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Investment company Continental Grain Co (Current Portfolio) buys Lamb Weston Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2021Q2, Continental Grain Co owns 8 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Also check out:
1. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO keeps buying
For the details of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/continental+grain+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 2,831,204 shares, 71.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27%
- Alico Inc (ALCO) - 827,968 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) - 159,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.37%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 156,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) - 10,649,068 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio.
Continental Grain Co added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Also check out:
1. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment