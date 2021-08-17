FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: QQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FSA Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, FSA Wealth Management LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 120,890 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 186,172 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 313,114 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 114,373 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 85,343 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%

FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29.