FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ,
- Added Positions: IWD, IWS, IWP, IWF, BND,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, IWN, SHM, SDY, SPTM, IWO, SPDW, INTU, VTI, GOOGL, MUB, PNC, FITB, DVY, PYPL,
- Sold Out: IGSB, NVG, FAX,
These are the top 5 holdings of FSA Wealth Management LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 120,890 shares, 20.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 186,172 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 313,114 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 114,373 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 85,343 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
FSA Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.Sold Out: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)
FSA Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $4.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of FSA Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
